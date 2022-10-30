All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Newfoundland
|5
|5
|0
|0
|0
|10
|23
|11
|Worcester
|5
|5
|0
|0
|0
|10
|25
|11
|Maine
|6
|4
|2
|0
|0
|8
|23
|15
|Reading
|5
|1
|3
|1
|0
|3
|11
|19
|Trois-Rivieres
|6
|1
|4
|1
|0
|3
|15
|26
|Norfolk
|6
|1
|5
|0
|0
|2
|12
|28
|Adirondack
|4
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|8
|19
South Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Savannah
|4
|4
|0
|0
|0
|8
|19
|13
|South Carolina
|4
|3
|1
|0
|0
|6
|20
|13
|Florida
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|4
|9
|7
|Jacksonville
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|4
|7
|5
|Greenville
|4
|2
|1
|1
|0
|5
|17
|14
|Atlanta
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|14
|14
|Orlando
|3
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|6
|13
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Cincinnati
|4
|4
|0
|0
|0
|8
|18
|5
|Indy
|4
|3
|1
|0
|0
|6
|17
|12
|Toledo
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|4
|9
|7
|Kalamazoo
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|12
|10
|Fort Wayne
|4
|0
|2
|1
|1
|2
|15
|24
|Wheeling
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|2
|7
|13
|Iowa
|5
|0
|5
|0
|0
|0
|11
|25
Mountain Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Idaho
|4
|3
|1
|0
|0
|6
|17
|8
|Kansas City
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|4
|12
|9
|Wichita
|4
|2
|1
|1
|0
|5
|11
|11
|Rapid City
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|13
|13
|Utah
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|8
|12
|Allen
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|11
|10
|Tulsa
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|10
|13
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Saturday’s Games
Newfoundland 3, Trois-Rivieres 1
Maine 6, Norfolk 1
Florida 2, Jacksonville 0
Indy 3, Reading 1
Kalamazoo 2, Toledo 0
Worcester 4, Adirondack 2
Greenville 9, South Carolina 3
Savannah 6, Fort Wayne 5
Cincinnati 5, Iowa 2
Allen 2, Wichita 1
Kansas City 3, Rapid City 0
Idaho 4, Utah 0
Sunday’s Games
Atlanta 6, Orlando 3
Reading 3, Indy 2
Worcester 6, Adirondack 1
Maine 5, Norfolk 3
Wichita 2, Allen 1
Wheeling 2, Iowa 0
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
Fort Wayne at Cincinnati, 10:30 a.m.
Greenville at Atlanta, 7 p.m.
Utah at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Newfoundland at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.
Rapid City at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.