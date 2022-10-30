HALLOWEEN NEWS: DC sponsors family-friendly events | Making safe costume decisions | How long does candy last? | Driver safety tips | See the DC region's best displays
ECHL Glance

The Associated Press

October 30, 2022, 11:43 PM

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Newfoundland 5 5 0 0 0 10 23 11
Worcester 5 5 0 0 0 10 25 11
Maine 6 4 2 0 0 8 23 15
Reading 5 1 3 1 0 3 11 19
Trois-Rivieres 6 1 4 1 0 3 15 26
Norfolk 6 1 5 0 0 2 12 28
Adirondack 4 0 4 0 0 0 8 19

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Savannah 4 4 0 0 0 8 19 13
South Carolina 4 3 1 0 0 6 20 13
Florida 3 2 1 0 0 4 9 7
Jacksonville 3 2 1 0 0 4 7 5
Greenville 4 2 1 1 0 5 17 14
Atlanta 4 2 2 0 0 4 14 14
Orlando 3 0 2 1 0 1 6 13

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Cincinnati 4 4 0 0 0 8 18 5
Indy 4 3 1 0 0 6 17 12
Toledo 3 2 1 0 0 4 9 7
Kalamazoo 4 2 2 0 0 4 12 10
Fort Wayne 4 0 2 1 1 2 15 24
Wheeling 4 1 3 0 0 2 7 13
Iowa 5 0 5 0 0 0 11 25

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Idaho 4 3 1 0 0 6 17 8
Kansas City 3 2 1 0 0 4 12 9
Wichita 4 2 1 1 0 5 11 11
Rapid City 4 2 2 0 0 4 13 13
Utah 4 2 2 0 0 4 8 12
Allen 4 2 2 0 0 4 11 10
Tulsa 3 1 2 0 0 2 10 13

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Saturday’s Games

Newfoundland 3, Trois-Rivieres 1

Maine 6, Norfolk 1

Florida 2, Jacksonville 0

Indy 3, Reading 1

Kalamazoo 2, Toledo 0

Worcester 4, Adirondack 2

Greenville 9, South Carolina 3

Savannah 6, Fort Wayne 5

Cincinnati 5, Iowa 2

Allen 2, Wichita 1

Kansas City 3, Rapid City 0

Idaho 4, Utah 0

Sunday’s Games

Atlanta 6, Orlando 3

Reading 3, Indy 2

Worcester 6, Adirondack 1

Maine 5, Norfolk 3

Wichita 2, Allen 1

Wheeling 2, Iowa 0

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Fort Wayne at Cincinnati, 10:30 a.m.

Greenville at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

Utah at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Newfoundland at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.

Rapid City at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

