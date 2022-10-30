HALLOWEEN NEWS: DC sponsors family-friendly events | Making safe costume decisions | How long does candy last? | Driver safety tips | See the DC region's best displays
Home » Sports » Ducks beat Maple Leafs…

Ducks beat Maple Leafs 4-3 in OT to end 7-game slide

The Associated Press

October 30, 2022, 11:07 PM

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Trevor Zegras scored his second goal of the game at 2:15 of overtime and the Anaheim Ducks beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 4-3 on Sunday night to end a seven-game losing streak.

Zegras scored the first of two Ducks goals in the third period as Anaheim rallied from a 3-1 deficit. Jabob Silfverberg and Dmitry Kulikov also scored goals for Anaheim, which had not won since its opener against Seattle.

John Gibson made 32 saves for the Ducks, including a point-blank shot from Mitchell Marner seconds before Zegras’ winner.

Auston Matthews, Denis Malgin and Calle Jarnkrok scored for the Maple Leafs, who have lost four in a row. Erik Kallgren made 35 saves for Toronto.

Kerfoot failed on a penalty shot in the third, with the puck going over Gibson’s shoulder and above the cross bar.

NOTES: The Maple Leafs finished a five-game Western Conference swing 1-3-1. … The Ducks went 0 of 2 on the power play and are now 0 of 23 on the man advantage over the last eight games.

UP NEXT

Maple Leafs: Host Philadelphia on Wednesday night.

Ducks: At San Jose on Tuesday night.

