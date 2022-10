DP World Tour Schedule

Nov. 25-28 _ Joburg Open (Thriston Lawrence) Dec. 2-5 _ SA Open Championship, Sun City, South Africa (canceled) Dec. 9-12…

Nov. 25-28 _ Joburg Open (Thriston Lawrence)

Dec. 2-5 _ SA Open Championship, Sun City, South Africa (canceled)

Dec. 9-12 _ Alfred Dunhill Championship, Malelane, South Africa (canceled)

Jan. 19-23 _ Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship (Thomas Pieters)

Jan. 26-30 _ Slync.io Dubai Desert Classic (Viktor Hovland)

Feb. 2-6 _ Ras al Khaimah Championship (Nicolai Hojgaard)

Feb. 10-13 _ Ras al Khaimah Classic (Ryan Fox)

Feb. 10-13 _ Qatar Masters, Doha, Qatar (canceled)

Feb. 17-20 _ Hero Indian Open, New Delhi (canceled)

March 3-6 _ Kenya Open (Wu Ashun)

March 10-13 _ MyGolfLife Open hosted by Pecanwood (Pablo Larrazabal)

March 17-20 _ Steyn City Championship (Shaun Norris)

March 23-27 _ World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play (Scottie Scheffler)

March 24-27 _ Qatar Masters (Ewen Ferguson)

April 7-10 _ Masters Tournament (Scottie Scheffler)

April 21-24 _ ISPS Handa Championship in Spain (Pablo Larrazabal)

April 28-May 1 _ Catalunya Championship (Adri Arnaus)

April 28-May 1 _ Volvo China Open, Shenzhen, China (canceled)

May 5-8 _ Betfred British Masters hosted by Danny Willett (Thorbjorn Olesen)

May 12-15 _ Soudal Open (Sam Horsfield)

May 19-22 _ PGA Championship (Justin Thomas)

May 26-29 _ Dutch Open (Victor Perez)

June 2-5 _ Porsche European Open (Kalle Samooja)

June 9-12 _ Volvo Car Scandinavian Mixed (Linn Grant)

June 16-19 _ U.S. Open (Matt Fitzpatrick)

June 23-26 _ BMW International Open (Hao-Tong Li)

June 30-July 3 _ Irish Open (Adrian Meronk)

July 7-10 _ Barbasol Championship (Trey Mullinax)

July 7-10 _ Genesis Scottish Open (Xander Schauffele)

July 14-17 _ Barracuda Championship (Chez Reavie)

July 14-17 _ The Open Championship (Cameron Smith)

July 21-24 _ Cazoo Classic (Richie Ramsay)

July 28-31 _ Hero Open (Sean Crocker)

Aug. 4-7 _ Cazoo Open (Callum Shinkwin)

Aug. 11-14 _ ISPS HANDA World Invitational (Ewen Ferguson)

Aug. 18-21 _ Czech Masters (Maximilian Kieffer)

Aug. 25-28 _ Omega European Masters (Thriston Lawrence)

Sept. 1-4 _ Made in HimmerLand (Oliver Wilson)

Sept. 8-11 _ BMW PGA Championship (Shane Lowry)

Sept. 15-18 _ Italian Open (Robert Macintyre)

Sept. 22-25 _ Open de France hosted by Gregory Havret (Guido Migliozzi)

Sept. 29-Oct. 2 _ Alfred Dunhill Links Championship (Ryan Fox)

Oct. 6-9 _ Open de Espana (Jon Rahm)

Oct. 13-16 _ Andalucia Masters, San Roque, Spain

Oct. 20-23 _ Mallorca Golf Open, Palma, Spain

Oct. 27-30 _ WGC-HSBC Champions, Shanghai (canceled)

Oct. 27-30 _ Portugal Masters, Quarteira, Portugal

Nov. 3-6 _ Cyprus Open, Paphos, Cyprus (canceled)

Nov. 10-13 _ Nedbank Golf Challenge , Sun City, South Africa

Nov. 17-20 _ DP World Tour Championship Dubai, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

