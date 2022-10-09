RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Russian strike kills 12 | Kyrgyzstan cancels Russian-led military drill | Destruction of Ukraine culture | Nuke risk highest since '62
Diaz, Alexander-Arnold injured in Liverpool loss at Arsenal

The Associated Press

October 9, 2022, 3:31 PM

LONDON (AP) — Liverpool winger Luis Díaz injured his left knee in the 3-2 loss to Arsenal in the Premier League on Sunday and left Emirates Stadium on crutches and wearing a brace.

Díaz went down in pain after a challenge from Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey in the first half and the Colombia international was taken off in the 42nd minute.

Right back Trent Alexander-Arnold also left the match with an injury at halftime after Arsenal forward Gabriel Martinelli caught the England international on the ankle as he followed through after a cross.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said both players were “not good.”

“He will have a scan and then we will know more,” Klopp said about Diaz. “I have no idea about the extent and then on top of that Trent is bad as well with the ankle.”

“Trent never, in seven years, went off if he could have played on. He was in too much pain, it started swelling immediately, so we will have to see.”

