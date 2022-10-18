RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Russia-Ukraine War | Ukrainians dig in for freeze ahead | Ukraine's power, water hit again | Russian warplane crashes near apartment building | Suicide drones strike fear in Ukraine's capital
Home » Sports » Dallas forward Ferreira named…

Dallas forward Ferreira named MLS Young Player of the Year

The Associated Press

October 18, 2022, 8:01 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

FC Dallas forward Jesús Ferreira has been named Major League Soccer’s Young Player of the Year.

Ferreira had 18 goals this season to match the franchise record. His goals were the third-most for any player under 22 in league history.

He had five multigoal games, including his first career hat trick on March 19 against the Portland Timbers. All three goals came in the span of 10 minutes.

Ferreira, 21, is the second consecutive Dallas player to win the award after Ricardo Pepi was honored last season.

A homegrown player who made his MLS debut in 2017, Ferreira also had five goals this year for the United States. He scored four goals against Grenada in the CONCACAF Nations League in June. He also scored in a World Cup qualifying match against Panama.

The Young Player of the Year award is voted on by current MLS players, technical staffs and the media.

Ferreira won with 32.4% of the total vote, ahead of Atlanta United FC’s Thiago Almada (17.27%) and FC Cincinnati’s Brenner (8.17%).

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

The government’s Section 508 transparency problem

DoD establishes new CIO to unify IT efforts in Office of the Secretary of Defense

Federal judge finalizes $63M settlement for OPM data breach victims

White House prepares for partial lift on federal contractor vaccine mandate ban

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up