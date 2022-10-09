RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Russian strike kills 12 | Kyrgyzstan cancels Russian-led military drill | Destruction of Ukraine culture | Nuke risk highest since '62
Home » Sports » Cristiano Ronaldo scores 700th…

Cristiano Ronaldo scores 700th club goal of his career

The Associated Press

October 9, 2022, 3:07 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo has scored the 700th club goal of his career after coming on as a substitute for Manchester United against Everton in the Premier League.

The 37-year-old Portugal striker latched onto a through ball from Casemiro and slotted a finish under Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford to put United 2-1 ahead in the 44th minute on Sunday.

It was his 144th goal for United across two spells at the club. He also netted 450 for Real Madrid, 101 for Juventus and five for Sporting.

Ronaldo came on as a substitute for Anthony Martial at Goodison Park after again starting on the bench.

___

AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/world-cup and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

Army may have cracked the code on BYOD: 20,000 devices coming online next week

TSA to release ‘innovation doctrine’ for embracing new technologies and ideas

Case alleging racial discrimination in NASA’s employee evaluations set to move forward

State to name DoD’s Fletcher as its new CIO

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up