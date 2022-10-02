IAN NEWS: Photos | Fla. deaths rise to 47 | Focus turns to recovery | Ian shows cost of life on barrier islands | Home buyers at risk from lack of flood disclosure laws
Home » Sports » Costa scores equalizer, Galaxy…

Costa scores equalizer, Galaxy ties Real Salt Lake 1-1

The Associated Press

October 2, 2022, 1:20 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CARSON, Calif. (AP) — Douglas Costa scored the equalizer for the LA Galaxy in a 1-1 draw with Real Salt Lake on Saturday night.

Costa’s tying goal came on a penalty kick in the 68th minute for the Galaxy (13-12-8).

Sergio Cordova was the only member of RSL (11-11-11) to score.

The Galaxy outshot RSL 16-11, with eight shots on goal to five for RSL.

Jonathan Bond saved four of the five shots he faced for the Galaxy. Zac MacMath had seven saves for RSL.

Both teams next play Sunday. The Galaxy visit the Houston Dynamo and RSL hosts the Portland Timbers.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

Biden signs continuing resolution into law averting government shutdown, FDA furloughs

Bureau of Prisons understaffing leads to 'unprecedented exodus' of employees, union warns

Long-time columnist Mike Causey dead at 82

Federal employees will pay 8.7% more, on average, toward 2023 health premiums

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up