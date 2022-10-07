Constellation FURYK & FRIENDS Tour Scores

Friday At Timuquana Country Club Jacksonville, Fla. Purse: $2 million Yardage: 7,005; Par: 72 First Round Steve Flesch 33-34—67 Jim…

Friday

At Timuquana Country Club

Jacksonville, Fla.

Purse: $2 million

Yardage: 7,005; Par: 72

First Round

Steve Flesch 33-34—67 Jim Furyk 33-34—67 Rob Labritz 33-34—67 Ken Tanigawa 34-34—68 Mike Weir 34-34—68 Doug Barron 34-35—69 Padraig Harrington 35-34—69 Lee Janzen 33-36—69 Miguel Angel Jimenez 35-34—69 Jose Maria Olazabal 36-33—69 Brett Quigley 33-36—69 Gene Sauers 34-35—69 Steve Stricker 36-33—69 Paul Broadhurst 34-36—70 Ken Duke 34-36—70 Robert Karlsson 32-38—70 Jerry Kelly 33-37—70 Bernhard Langer 34-36—70 Scott McCarron 34-36—70 Roger Rowland 35-35—70 Vijay Singh 35-35—70 Mario Tiziani 34-36—70 David Toms 34-36—70 Alex Cejka 35-36—71 John Daly 34-37—71 Bob Estes 35-36—71 Harrison Frazar 35-36—71 Brian Gay 36-35—71 Tom Gillis 36-35—71 Jay Haas 35-36—71 Jeff Maggert 34-37—71 Scott Parel 36-35—71 Tom Pernice 36-35—71 Jeff Sluman 35-36—71 Michael Allen 34-38—72 Woody Austin 36-36—72 Thongchai Jaidee 34-38—72 Davis Love III 36-36—72 Dicky Pride 35-37—72 Paul Stankowski 32-40—72 Shane Bertsch 33-40—73 Joe Durant 38-35—73 David Duval 37-36—73 Ernie Els 34-39—73 Fred Funk 37-36—73 Steve Jones 37-36—73 Rocco Mediate 36-37—73 Colin Montgomerie 37-36—73 Corey Pavin 36-37—73 Duffy Waldorf 37-36—73 Charlie Wi 38-35—73 Notah Begay 36-38—74 Chris DiMarco 37-37—74 Scott Dunlap 36-38—74 John Huston 37-37—74 Rod Pampling 37-37—74 Kevin Sutherland 35-39—74 Y.E. Yang 37-37—74 Robert Allenby 37-38—75 Stephen Ames 37-38—75 Stuart Appleby 35-40—75 Tim Herron 38-37—75 Kent Jones 35-40—75 Justin Leonard 37-38—75 Billy Mayfair 38-37—75 Billy Andrade 37-39—76 Cameron Beckman 37-39—76 David Branshaw 37-39—76 Marco Dawson 38-38—76 Jesper Parnevik 40-36—76 Tim Petrovic 37-39—76 Kirk Triplett 38-38—76 Darren Clarke 38-39—77 Glen Day 39-38—77 Stephen Dodd 37-40—77 Wes Short 37-40—77 Joe Summerhays 41-38—79 John Senden 39-41—80 Frank Lickliter II 42-40—82

