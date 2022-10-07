Constellation FURYK & FRIENDS Tour Scores

RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Putin's path: stability to threats | Nuke risk highest since '62 | Ukraine city takes more hits
October 7, 2022, 5:33 PM

Friday

At Timuquana Country Club

Jacksonville, Fla.

Purse: $2 million

Yardage: 7,005; Par: 72

First Round

Steve Flesch 33-34—67
Jim Furyk 33-34—67
Rob Labritz 33-34—67
Ken Tanigawa 34-34—68
Mike Weir 34-34—68
Doug Barron 34-35—69
Padraig Harrington 35-34—69
Lee Janzen 33-36—69
Miguel Angel Jimenez 35-34—69
Jose Maria Olazabal 36-33—69
Brett Quigley 33-36—69
Gene Sauers 34-35—69
Steve Stricker 36-33—69
Paul Broadhurst 34-36—70
Ken Duke 34-36—70
Robert Karlsson 32-38—70
Jerry Kelly 33-37—70
Bernhard Langer 34-36—70
Scott McCarron 34-36—70
Roger Rowland 35-35—70
Vijay Singh 35-35—70
Mario Tiziani 34-36—70
David Toms 34-36—70
Alex Cejka 35-36—71
John Daly 34-37—71
Bob Estes 35-36—71
Harrison Frazar 35-36—71
Brian Gay 36-35—71
Tom Gillis 36-35—71
Jay Haas 35-36—71
Jeff Maggert 34-37—71
Scott Parel 36-35—71
Tom Pernice 36-35—71
Jeff Sluman 35-36—71
Michael Allen 34-38—72
Woody Austin 36-36—72
Thongchai Jaidee 34-38—72
Davis Love III 36-36—72
Dicky Pride 35-37—72
Paul Stankowski 32-40—72
Shane Bertsch 33-40—73
Joe Durant 38-35—73
David Duval 37-36—73
Ernie Els 34-39—73
Fred Funk 37-36—73
Steve Jones 37-36—73
Rocco Mediate 36-37—73
Colin Montgomerie 37-36—73
Corey Pavin 36-37—73
Duffy Waldorf 37-36—73
Charlie Wi 38-35—73
Notah Begay 36-38—74
Chris DiMarco 37-37—74
Scott Dunlap 36-38—74
John Huston 37-37—74
Rod Pampling 37-37—74
Kevin Sutherland 35-39—74
Y.E. Yang 37-37—74
Robert Allenby 37-38—75
Stephen Ames 37-38—75
Stuart Appleby 35-40—75
Tim Herron 38-37—75
Kent Jones 35-40—75
Justin Leonard 37-38—75
Billy Mayfair 38-37—75
Billy Andrade 37-39—76
Cameron Beckman 37-39—76
David Branshaw 37-39—76
Marco Dawson 38-38—76
Jesper Parnevik 40-36—76
Tim Petrovic 37-39—76
Kirk Triplett 38-38—76
Darren Clarke 38-39—77
Glen Day 39-38—77
Stephen Dodd 37-40—77
Wes Short 37-40—77
Joe Summerhays 41-38—79
John Senden 39-41—80
Frank Lickliter II 42-40—82

