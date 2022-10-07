Constellation FURYK & FRIENDS Tour Scores

Friday
At Timuquana Country Club
Jacksonville, Fla.
Purse: $2 million
Yardage: 7,005; Par: 72
First Round
|Steve Flesch
|33-34—67
|Jim Furyk
|33-34—67
|Rob Labritz
|33-34—67
|Ken Tanigawa
|34-34—68
|Mike Weir
|34-34—68
|Doug Barron
|34-35—69
|Padraig Harrington
|35-34—69
|Lee Janzen
|33-36—69
|Miguel Angel Jimenez
|35-34—69
|Jose Maria Olazabal
|36-33—69
|Brett Quigley
|33-36—69
|Gene Sauers
|34-35—69
|Steve Stricker
|36-33—69
|Paul Broadhurst
|34-36—70
|Ken Duke
|34-36—70
|Robert Karlsson
|32-38—70
|Jerry Kelly
|33-37—70
|Bernhard Langer
|34-36—70
|Scott McCarron
|34-36—70
|Roger Rowland
|35-35—70
|Vijay Singh
|35-35—70
|Mario Tiziani
|34-36—70
|David Toms
|34-36—70
|Alex Cejka
|35-36—71
|John Daly
|34-37—71
|Bob Estes
|35-36—71
|Harrison Frazar
|35-36—71
|Brian Gay
|36-35—71
|Tom Gillis
|36-35—71
|Jay Haas
|35-36—71
|Jeff Maggert
|34-37—71
|Scott Parel
|36-35—71
|Tom Pernice
|36-35—71
|Jeff Sluman
|35-36—71
|Michael Allen
|34-38—72
|Woody Austin
|36-36—72
|Thongchai Jaidee
|34-38—72
|Davis Love III
|36-36—72
|Dicky Pride
|35-37—72
|Paul Stankowski
|32-40—72
|Shane Bertsch
|33-40—73
|Joe Durant
|38-35—73
|David Duval
|37-36—73
|Ernie Els
|34-39—73
|Fred Funk
|37-36—73
|Steve Jones
|37-36—73
|Rocco Mediate
|36-37—73
|Colin Montgomerie
|37-36—73
|Corey Pavin
|36-37—73
|Duffy Waldorf
|37-36—73
|Charlie Wi
|38-35—73
|Notah Begay
|36-38—74
|Chris DiMarco
|37-37—74
|Scott Dunlap
|36-38—74
|John Huston
|37-37—74
|Rod Pampling
|37-37—74
|Kevin Sutherland
|35-39—74
|Y.E. Yang
|37-37—74
|Robert Allenby
|37-38—75
|Stephen Ames
|37-38—75
|Stuart Appleby
|35-40—75
|Tim Herron
|38-37—75
|Kent Jones
|35-40—75
|Justin Leonard
|37-38—75
|Billy Mayfair
|38-37—75
|Billy Andrade
|37-39—76
|Cameron Beckman
|37-39—76
|David Branshaw
|37-39—76
|Marco Dawson
|38-38—76
|Jesper Parnevik
|40-36—76
|Tim Petrovic
|37-39—76
|Kirk Triplett
|38-38—76
|Darren Clarke
|38-39—77
|Glen Day
|39-38—77
|Stephen Dodd
|37-40—77
|Wes Short
|37-40—77
|Joe Summerhays
|41-38—79
|John Senden
|39-41—80
|Frank Lickliter II
|42-40—82
