RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Russia unleashes biggest attacks in months | UN assembly to meet after Russian strikes | Russian strike kills 12 | Live Updates
Home » Sports » Columbus Crew fire coach…

Columbus Crew fire coach Caleb Porter after missing playoffs

The Associated Press

October 10, 2022, 4:41 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Caleb Porter was fired as coach of the Columbus Crew on Monday, one day after the team failed to make the Major League Soccer playoffs.

Porter had a regular-season record of 45-43-7 in four seasons and won the MLS Cup in 2020. But the Crew missed the playoffs in his three other seasons. Columbus needed a win or tie Sunday at Orlando City to make the postseason this year, but lost 2-1.

“We assessed the 2022 season as a whole and it’s clear that we fell short in our collective goals,” Crew president and general manager Tim Bezbatchenko said in a statement. “Namely, our goal is to consistently contend for championships. This starts with making the playoffs and then securing a home match as a top-four team in the conference.”

Assistant coaches Pablo Moreira, Tim Hanley, Eric Quill and Blair Gavin also won’t be back next year. Gavin’s departure was previously announced and Hanley’s contract has expired.

In addition to the 2020 league title, the Crew won the Campeones Cup in 2021 under Porter.

___

More AP MLS: https://apnews.com/hub/major-league-soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

Federal employees have more paid time off from OPM to get COVID-19 booster shots

Case alleging racial discrimination in NASA’s employee evaluations set to move forward

State to name DoD’s Fletcher as its new CIO

Federal building security agency short-staffed amid rise in threats

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up