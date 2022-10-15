Cincinnati wins playoff debut behind Vazquez’s go-ahead goal

HARRISON, N.J. (AP) — Brandon Vazquez scored on a breakaway in the 86th minute to help fifth-seeded Cincinnati beat the…

HARRISON, N.J. (AP) — Brandon Vazquez scored on a breakaway in the 86th minute to help fifth-seeded Cincinnati beat the fourth-seeded New York Red Bulls 2-1 on Saturday for its first playoff victory in franchise history.

Cincinnati, making the club’s first appearance in the MLS playoffs, advances to play top-seeded Philadelphia in the Eastern Conference semifinals.

New York opened the scoring in the 48th minute when Lewis Morgan settled a clearance attempt and sent a shot from outside the 18-yard box past a diving Roman Celentano. Cincinnati appeared to tie it at 1-all in the 61st but an official review ruled Geoff Cameron was in an offside position when he deflected Junior Moreno’s shot from distance.

Luciano Acosta scored for Cincinnati on a penalty kick in the 74th, sending Carlos Miguel Coronel the wrong way.

