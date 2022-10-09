RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Russian strike kills 12 | Kyrgyzstan cancels Russian-led military drill | Destruction of Ukraine culture | Nuke risk highest since '62
Chicharito nets key goal for Galaxy in 3-1 win over Dynamo

The Associated Press

October 9, 2022, 7:54 PM

HOUSTON (AP) — Chicharito scored the go-ahead go in the first half and LA Galaxy defeated Houston Dynamo 3-1 on Sunday, capping a strong finish to the MLS regular season for the Galaxy.

Sebastián Ferreira gave the Dynamo a 1-0 lead in the 8th minute then Riqui Puig tied it for the Galaxy barely a minute before Chicharito gave LA the lead. Dejan Joveljic added a second-half goal for LA.

The Galaxy (14-12-8) lost only one of their final 11 matches, going 5-1-5 over that stretch. Prior to that, they lost six of eight matches.

The fourth-seeded Galaxy will host No. 5 Nashville in the opening round of the playoffs. Both teams finished with 50 points in the regular season.

Jonathan Bond saved one of the two shots he faced for the Galaxy. Steve Clark saved four of the seven shots he faced for the Dynamo (10-18-6).

