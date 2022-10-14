Charting LeBron: How James climbed the NBA points ladder The Associated Press

LeBron James' total points and his season-ending rank on the NBA's all-time scoring list after each of his first 19 NBA seasons: 2003-04 — 1,654, tied for 1,156th 2004-05 — 3,829, tied for 764th 2005-06 — 6,307, 489th 2006-07 — 8,439, 353rd 2007-08 — 10,689, 249th 2008-09 — 12,993, 158th 2009-10 — 15,251, 110th 2010-11 — 17,362, 70th 2011-12 — 19,045, 47th 2012-13 — 21,081, 32nd 2013-14 — 23,170, 27th 2014-15 — 24,913, 20th 2015-16 — 26,833, 11th 2016-17 — 28,787, 7th 2017-18 — 31,038, 7th 2018-19 — 32,543, 4th 2019-20 — 34,241, 3rd 2020-21 — 35,367, 3rd 2021-22 — 37,062, 2nd