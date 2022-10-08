RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Blast damages Russian supply route | Putin's path: stability to threats | Nuke risk highest since '62 | Ukraine city takes more hits
Carter-Vickers returns to Celtic lineup following injury

The Associated Press

October 8, 2022, 12:01 PM

American defender Cameron Carter-Vickers returned to Glasgow Celtic’s starting lineup after missing two Scottish Premier League games and one Champions League match due to an injury.

Carter-Vickers played the entire match in Saturday’s 2-1 win at St Johnstone.

The injury caused Carter-Vickers to miss the United States’ last two World Cup matches.

A son of former NBA player Howard Carter, the 24-year-old Carter-Vickers is hoping to earn a spot on the U.S. World Cup roster, scheduled to be announced Nov. 9.

Giorgos Giakoumakis scored in second-half stoppage time for Celtic.

