Carter-Vickers returns to Celtic lineup following injury

American defender Cameron Carter-Vickers returned to Glasgow Celtic’s starting lineup after missing two Scottish Premier League games and one Champions League match due to an injury.

Carter-Vickers played the entire match in Saturday’s 2-1 win at St Johnstone.

The injury caused Carter-Vickers to miss the United States’ last two World Cup matches.

A son of former NBA player Howard Carter, the 24-year-old Carter-Vickers is hoping to earn a spot on the U.S. World Cup roster, scheduled to be announced Nov. 9.

Giorgos Giakoumakis scored in second-half stoppage time for Celtic.

