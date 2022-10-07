RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Putin's path: stability to threats | Nuke risk highest since '62 | Ukraine city takes more hits
Canucks get Stillman from Blackhawks for Dickinson, pick

The Associated Press

October 7, 2022, 11:26 PM

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — The Vancouver Canucks acquired defenseman Riley Stillman from the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday for center Jason Dickinson and a 2024 second-round draft pick.

Stillman had two goals and 10 assists in 52 games last season, his second with Chicago after parts of three season in Florida. The 24-year-old defender has three goals and 15 assists in 108 NHL games.

The 27-year-old Dickinson had five goals and six assists in 62 games for the Canucks last season. A first-round pick in 2013, he has 30 goals and 44 assists in 283 games in seven NHL seasons, the first with the Stars.

