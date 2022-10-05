British boxing authorities call off Benn-Eubank Jr. fight

LONDON (AP) — British boxing authorities said Wednesday the fight between Conor Benn and Chris Eubank Jr. cannot go ahead,…

LONDON (AP) — British boxing authorities said Wednesday the fight between Conor Benn and Chris Eubank Jr. cannot go ahead, hours after the boxers’ promoters said the bout was still on despite Benn failing a doping test.

The all-British catchweight bout was scheduled to take place on Saturday at the O2 Arena in London, 30 years after the fathers of Benn and Eubank Jr. — Nigel Benn and Chris Eubank — fought in the ring in one of British boxing’s great rivalries.

The fight was thrown into doubt when Benn’s promoters, Matchroom, said he had “returned an adverse analytical finding for trace amounts of a fertility drug” following a random test by the Voluntary Anti-Doping Association.

Because the “B” sample had not been tested, Matchroom said “no rule violation has been confirmed” and Benn “remains free to fight.” Matchroom also said Benn has since passed a doping test conducted by the UK Anti-Doping Agency.

Within hours, the British Boxing Board of Control released a statement saying it had told both boxers and promoters that the fight was “prohibited as it is not in the interests of boxing.”

Kalle Sauerland of Wasserman Boxing, which represents Eubank, said Benn tested positive for the female fertility drug clomifene at the end of August or beginning of September.

Clomiphene is on WADA’s list of banned substances.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.