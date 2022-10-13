RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Kyiv area hit by kamikaze drones | US weapons Ukraine will or won't get | NATO holds nuclear talks amid war tension | A ‘genocidal terror attack’
Home » Sports » Bocchetti given first Serie…

Bocchetti given first Serie A head coaching job at Verona

The Associated Press

October 13, 2022, 8:37 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

VERONA, Italy (AP) — Former Italian and Russian league center back Salvatore Bocchetti was handed his first senior-level head coaching job by Hellas Verona in Serie A on Thursday.

Bocchetti replaces Gabriele Cioffi, who was fired on Tuesday after four straight losses left the club in the relegation zone.

Verona has just one win and five points through nine rounds and is 18th after a top-10 finish last season under Ivan Jurić, who then left for Torino.

The 35-year-old Bocchetti was an assistant under Jurić last season. He previously played for Genoa, Rubin Kazan, Spartak Moscow, AC Milan and Verona.

Since Bocchetti does not have a UEFA coaching license yet, he will be accompanied on the sideline by a team member who does.

Verona visits defending champion AC Milan on Sunday.

It’s the fourth coaching change in the Italian league this season following moves at Bologna, Monza and Sampdoria.

___

AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/world-cup and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

Agencies propose new federal cyber workforce pay model to OPM to address short-staffing

Army plans new $1B contract to move systems to cloud

GSA leadership, IG continue to butt heads over schedule price reasonableness

Agencies should make internal workforce investments to improve AI implementation, experts say

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up