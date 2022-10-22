RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Residents ordered to leave Kherson | West, Russia clash over drones | Farmer detained in Ukraine is back | Ukrainian forces bombard river crossing
Blackhawks G Petr Mrazek hampered by groin strain

The Associated Press

October 22, 2022, 3:11 PM

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Petr Mrazek missed practice on Saturday because of a groin strain.

The 30-year-old Mrazek was hurt during the second period of Friday night’s 4-3 overtime victory against the Detroit Red Wings. He finished with 15 saves on 18 shots.

The Blackhawks host the Seattle Kraken on Sunday.

Alex Stalock replaced Mrazek Friday and made 10 saves in the win against Detroit. The Blackhawks recalled goaltender Arvid Soderblom from the minors after the game.

