Bayern Munich’s Leroy Sané out with thigh muscle injury

The Associated Press

October 17, 2022, 5:49 AM

MUNICH (AP) — Bayern Munich forward Leroy Sané will be out “for the time being” after injuring his left thigh, the German club said Monday.

Medical examinations showed that Sané tore a left thigh muscle during Sunday’s 5-0 win over Freiburg, the club said.

It didn’t specify how long Sané might spend on the sidelines, only that “FC Bayern will be without Leroy Sané for the time being.”

Sané played 76 minutes and scored in the win over Freiburg.

Bayern next plays Wednesday against Augsburg in the second round of the German Cup before visiting Hoffenheim on Saturday in the Bundesliga and Barcelona in the Champions League next week.

Sané is a key player for Germany ahead of the World Cup in Qatar. His Bayern and Germany teammate Thomas Müller left last week’s Champions League win over Viktoria Plzen with what coach Julian Nagelsmann said was an issue with his back, and did not play against Freiburg.

