RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Russia’s military woes mount | Russian missiles slam into city near nuke plant | Ukraine leader says Putin wouldn't survive nuclear attack
Home » Sports » Baseball Glance

Baseball Glance

The Associated Press

October 6, 2022, 10:02 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Baltimore 0 0 .000 _
Boston 0 0 .000 _
x-New York 0 0 .000 _
y-Tampa Bay 0 0 .000 _
y-Toronto 0 0 .000 _

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Chicago 0 0 .000 _
x-Cleveland 0 0 .000 _
Detroit 0 0 .000 _
Kansas City 0 0 .000 _
Minnesota 0 0 .000 _

West Division

W L Pct GB
x-Houston 0 0 .000 _
Los Angeles 0 0 .000 _
Oakland 0 0 .000 _
y-Seattle 0 0 .000 _
Texas 0 0 .000 _

___

East Division

W L Pct GB
x-Atlanta 0 0 .000 _
Miami 0 0 .000 _
y-New York 0 0 .000 _
y-Philadelphia 0 0 .000 _
Washington 0 0 .000 _

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Chicago 0 0 .000 _
Cincinnati 0 0 .000 _
Milwaukee 0 0 .000 _
Pittsburgh 0 0 .000 _
x-St. Louis 0 0 .000 _

West Division

W L Pct GB
Arizona 0 0 .000 _
Colorado 0 0 .000 _
x-Los Angeles 0 0 .000 _
y-San Diego 0 0 .000 _
San Francisco 0 0 .000 _

x-clinched division

y-clinched wild card

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

Baltimore 5, Toronto 4, 1st game

Oakland 3, L.A. Angels 2

Cleveland 9, Kansas City 2

Texas 4, N.Y. Yankees 2

Minnesota 10, Chicago White Sox 1

Seattle 5, Detroit 4

Houston 3, Philadelphia 2

Toronto 5, Baltimore 1, 2nd game

Boston 6, Tampa Bay 3

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Tampa Bay (McClanahan 0-0) at Cleveland (Bieber 0-0), 12:07 p.m.

Seattle (Castillo 0-0) at Toronto (Manoah 0-0), 4:07 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Tampa Bay at Cleveland, 12:07 p.m.

Seattle at Toronto, 4:07 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

Pittsburgh 5, St. Louis 3

Arizona 4, Milwaukee 2

N.Y. Mets 9, Washington 2

Houston 3, Philadelphia 2

L.A. Dodgers 6, Colorado 1

San Francisco 8, San Diego 1

Chicago Cubs 15, Cincinnati 2

Miami 12, Atlanta 9

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Philadelphia (Wheeler 0-0) at St. Louis (TBD), 2:07 p.m.

San Diego (Darvish 0-0) at N.Y. Mets (Scherzer 0-0), 8:07 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

San Diego at N.Y. Mets, 7:37 p.m.

Philadelphia at St. Louis, 8:37 p.m.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

State Department 'virtualizing everything' to assess Foreign Service candidates

A few recommendations from federal health experts ahead of this year’s open season

State to name DoD’s Fletcher as its new CIO

Biden’s pick for OPM deputy director addresses concerns about federal hiring, retirement processing

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up