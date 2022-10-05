All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB x-New York 99 62 .615 _ y-Toronto 91 69 .569 7½…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB x-New York 99 62 .615 _ y-Toronto 91 69 .569 7½ y-Tampa Bay 86 75 .534 13 Baltimore 82 78 .513 16½ Boston 77 84 .478 22

Central Division

W L Pct GB x-Cleveland 91 70 .565 _ Chicago 81 80 .503 10 Minnesota 77 84 .478 14 Detroit 66 95 .410 25 Kansas City 65 96 .404 26

West Division

W L Pct GB x-Houston 105 56 .652 _ y-Seattle 89 72 .553 16 Los Angeles 73 88 .453 32 Texas 67 94 .416 38 Oakland 59 102 .366 46

East Division

W L Pct GB x-Atlanta 101 60 .627 _ y-New York 100 61 .621 1 y-Philadelphia 87 74 .540 14 Miami 68 93 .422 33 Washington 55 106 .342 46

Central Division

W L Pct GB x-St. Louis 93 68 .578 _ Milwaukee 86 75 .534 7 Chicago 73 88 .453 20 Cincinnati 62 99 .385 31 Pittsburgh 61 100 .379 32

West Division

W L Pct GB x-Los Angeles 110 51 .683 _ y-San Diego 89 72 .553 21 San Francisco 80 81 .497 30 Arizona 73 88 .453 37 Colorado 68 93 .422 42

x-clinched division

y-clinched wild card

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 5, Texas 4, 1st game

Cleveland 5, Kansas City 3

Boston 6, Tampa Bay 0, 5 innings

Seattle 7, Detroit 6, 10 innings, 1st game

Texas 3, N.Y. Yankees 2, 2nd game

Chicago White Sox 8, Minnesota 3

Houston 10, Philadelphia 0

Oakland 2, L.A. Angels 1, 10 innings

Seattle 9, Detroit 6, 2nd game

Toronto at Baltimore, ppd.

Wednesday’s Games

Toronto at Baltimore, 12:35 p.m., 1st game

L.A. Angels at Oakland, 4 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Texas, 4:05 p.m.

Toronto at Baltimore, 4:05 p.m., 2nd game

Detroit at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Cleveland, 4:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 4:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Houston, 4:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Boston, 4:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Seattle at Toronto, 4 a.m.

Tampa Bay at Cleveland, 4 a.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

N.Y. Mets 4, Washington 2, 1st game

Cincinnati 3, Chicago Cubs 2

Atlanta 2, Miami 1

St. Louis 8, Pittsburgh 7, 10 innings

Milwaukee 3, Arizona 0

Houston 10, Philadelphia 0

N.Y. Mets 8, Washington 0, 2nd game

San Diego 6, San Francisco 2

Colorado 5, L.A. Dodgers 2

Wednesday’s Games

St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 4:05 p.m.

Arizona at Milwaukee, 4:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Miami, 4:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Houston, 4:10 p.m.

San Francisco at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m.

Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 4:20 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Philadelphia at St. Louis, 4 a.m.

San Diego at N.Y. Mets, 4 a.m.

