HURRICANE IAN: Biden visiting Florida | Some schools closed indefinitely | Son rescues mom from floodwaters | Fla.'s teetering insurance sector | Photos
Home » Sports » Baseball Glance

Baseball Glance

The Associated Press

October 5, 2022, 10:02 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
x-New York 99 62 .615 _
y-Toronto 91 69 .569
y-Tampa Bay 86 75 .534 13
Baltimore 82 78 .513 16½
Boston 77 84 .478 22

Central Division

W L Pct GB
x-Cleveland 91 70 .565 _
Chicago 81 80 .503 10
Minnesota 77 84 .478 14
Detroit 66 95 .410 25
Kansas City 65 96 .404 26

West Division

W L Pct GB
x-Houston 105 56 .652 _
y-Seattle 89 72 .553 16
Los Angeles 73 88 .453 32
Texas 67 94 .416 38
Oakland 59 102 .366 46

___

East Division

W L Pct GB
x-Atlanta 101 60 .627 _
y-New York 100 61 .621 1
y-Philadelphia 87 74 .540 14
Miami 68 93 .422 33
Washington 55 106 .342 46

Central Division

W L Pct GB
x-St. Louis 93 68 .578 _
Milwaukee 86 75 .534 7
Chicago 73 88 .453 20
Cincinnati 62 99 .385 31
Pittsburgh 61 100 .379 32

West Division

W L Pct GB
x-Los Angeles 110 51 .683 _
y-San Diego 89 72 .553 21
San Francisco 80 81 .497 30
Arizona 73 88 .453 37
Colorado 68 93 .422 42

x-clinched division

y-clinched wild card

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 5, Texas 4, 1st game

Cleveland 5, Kansas City 3

Boston 6, Tampa Bay 0, 5 innings

Seattle 7, Detroit 6, 10 innings, 1st game

Texas 3, N.Y. Yankees 2, 2nd game

Chicago White Sox 8, Minnesota 3

Houston 10, Philadelphia 0

Oakland 2, L.A. Angels 1, 10 innings

Seattle 9, Detroit 6, 2nd game

Toronto at Baltimore, ppd.

Wednesday’s Games

Toronto at Baltimore, 12:35 p.m., 1st game

L.A. Angels at Oakland, 4 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Texas, 4:05 p.m.

Toronto at Baltimore, 4:05 p.m., 2nd game

Detroit at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Cleveland, 4:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 4:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Houston, 4:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Boston, 4:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Seattle at Toronto, 4 a.m.

Tampa Bay at Cleveland, 4 a.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

N.Y. Mets 4, Washington 2, 1st game

Cincinnati 3, Chicago Cubs 2

Atlanta 2, Miami 1

St. Louis 8, Pittsburgh 7, 10 innings

Milwaukee 3, Arizona 0

Houston 10, Philadelphia 0

N.Y. Mets 8, Washington 0, 2nd game

San Diego 6, San Francisco 2

Colorado 5, L.A. Dodgers 2

Wednesday’s Games

St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 4:05 p.m.

Arizona at Milwaukee, 4:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Miami, 4:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Houston, 4:10 p.m.

San Francisco at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m.

Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 4:20 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Philadelphia at St. Louis, 4 a.m.

San Diego at N.Y. Mets, 4 a.m.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

A few recommendations from federal health experts ahead of this year’s open season

Federal employees will pay 8.7% more, on average, toward 2023 health premiums

State Department 'virtualizing everything' to assess Foreign Service candidates

After Log4j and SolarWinds, CISA tells agencies to routinely scan networks for devices, potential bugs

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up