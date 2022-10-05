All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-New York
|99
|62
|.615
|_
|y-Toronto
|91
|69
|.569
|7½
|y-Tampa Bay
|86
|75
|.534
|13
|Baltimore
|82
|78
|.513
|16½
|Boston
|77
|84
|.478
|22
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Cleveland
|91
|70
|.565
|_
|Chicago
|81
|80
|.503
|10
|Minnesota
|77
|84
|.478
|14
|Detroit
|66
|95
|.410
|25
|Kansas City
|65
|96
|.404
|26
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Houston
|105
|56
|.652
|_
|y-Seattle
|89
|72
|.553
|16
|Los Angeles
|73
|88
|.453
|32
|Texas
|67
|94
|.416
|38
|Oakland
|59
|102
|.366
|46
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Atlanta
|101
|60
|.627
|_
|y-New York
|100
|61
|.621
|1
|y-Philadelphia
|87
|74
|.540
|14
|Miami
|68
|93
|.422
|33
|Washington
|55
|106
|.342
|46
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-St. Louis
|93
|68
|.578
|_
|Milwaukee
|86
|75
|.534
|7
|Chicago
|73
|88
|.453
|20
|Cincinnati
|62
|99
|.385
|31
|Pittsburgh
|61
|100
|.379
|32
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Los Angeles
|110
|51
|.683
|_
|y-San Diego
|89
|72
|.553
|21
|San Francisco
|80
|81
|.497
|30
|Arizona
|73
|88
|.453
|37
|Colorado
|68
|93
|.422
|42
x-clinched division
y-clinched wild card
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Tuesday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees 5, Texas 4, 1st game
Cleveland 5, Kansas City 3
Boston 6, Tampa Bay 0, 5 innings
Seattle 7, Detroit 6, 10 innings, 1st game
Texas 3, N.Y. Yankees 2, 2nd game
Chicago White Sox 8, Minnesota 3
Houston 10, Philadelphia 0
Oakland 2, L.A. Angels 1, 10 innings
Seattle 9, Detroit 6, 2nd game
Toronto at Baltimore, ppd.
Wednesday’s Games
Toronto at Baltimore, 12:35 p.m., 1st game
L.A. Angels at Oakland, 4 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Texas, 4:05 p.m.
Toronto at Baltimore, 4:05 p.m., 2nd game
Detroit at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Cleveland, 4:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 4:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Houston, 4:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Boston, 4:10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
No games scheduled
Friday’s Games
Seattle at Toronto, 4 a.m.
Tampa Bay at Cleveland, 4 a.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Tuesday’s Games
N.Y. Mets 4, Washington 2, 1st game
Cincinnati 3, Chicago Cubs 2
Atlanta 2, Miami 1
St. Louis 8, Pittsburgh 7, 10 innings
Milwaukee 3, Arizona 0
Houston 10, Philadelphia 0
N.Y. Mets 8, Washington 0, 2nd game
San Diego 6, San Francisco 2
Colorado 5, L.A. Dodgers 2
Wednesday’s Games
St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 4:05 p.m.
Arizona at Milwaukee, 4:10 p.m.
Atlanta at Miami, 4:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Houston, 4:10 p.m.
San Francisco at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
Washington at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m.
Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 4:20 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
No games scheduled
Friday’s Games
Philadelphia at St. Louis, 4 a.m.
San Diego at N.Y. Mets, 4 a.m.
