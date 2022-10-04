All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-New York
|98
|61
|.616
|_
|y-Toronto
|91
|69
|.569
|7½
|y-Tampa Bay
|86
|74
|.538
|12½
|Baltimore
|82
|78
|.513
|16½
|Boston
|76
|84
|.475
|22½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Cleveland
|90
|70
|.563
|_
|Chicago
|80
|80
|.500
|10
|Minnesota
|77
|83
|.481
|13
|Detroit
|66
|93
|.415
|23½
|Kansas City
|65
|95
|.406
|25
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Houston
|104
|56
|.650
|_
|y-Seattle
|87
|72
|.547
|16½
|Los Angeles
|73
|87
|.456
|31
|Texas
|66
|93
|.415
|37½
|Oakland
|58
|102
|.363
|46
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|z-Atlanta
|100
|60
|.625
|_
|z-New York
|98
|61
|.616
|1½
|y-Philadelphia
|87
|73
|.544
|13
|Miami
|68
|92
|.425
|32
|Washington
|55
|104
|.346
|44½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-St. Louis
|92
|68
|.575
|_
|Milwaukee
|85
|75
|.531
|7
|Chicago
|73
|87
|.456
|19
|Cincinnati
|61
|99
|.381
|31
|Pittsburgh
|61
|99
|.381
|31
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Los Angeles
|110
|50
|.688
|_
|y-San Diego
|88
|72
|.550
|22
|San Francisco
|80
|80
|.500
|30
|Arizona
|73
|87
|.456
|37
|Colorado
|67
|93
|.419
|43
x-clinched division
y-clinched wild card
z-clinched playoff berth
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Monday’s Games
Kansas City 5, Cleveland 2, 10 innings
Toronto 5, Baltimore 1, 8 innings
N.Y. Yankees 3, Texas 1
Boston 4, Tampa Bay 3
Chicago White Sox 3, Minnesota 2
Philadelphia 3, Houston 0
Detroit 4, Seattle 3
Oakland 5, L.A. Angels 4, 10 innings
Tuesday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees at Texas, 2:05 p.m., 1st game
Detroit at Seattle, 6:10 p.m., 1st game
Kansas City at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Toronto at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Texas, 8:05 p.m., 2nd game
Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Detroit at Seattle, 9:40 p.m., 2nd game
L.A. Angels at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
L.A. Angels (Ohtani 15-8) at Oakland (Waldichuk 1-2), 4 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Germán 2-4) at Texas (Otto 6-10), 4:05 p.m.
Toronto (TBD) at Baltimore (TBD), 4:05 p.m.
Detroit (Alexander 4-11) at Seattle (TBD), 4:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Heasley 4-9) at Cleveland (Civale 4-6), 4:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Varland 0-2) at Chicago White Sox (Martin 3-5), 4:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Falter 6-4) at Houston (Valdez 16-6), 4:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 11-7) at Boston (Pivetta 10-12), 4:10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
No games scheduled
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Monday’s Games
Miami 4, Atlanta 0
Cincinnati 3, Chicago Cubs 1
Pittsburgh 3, St. Louis 2
Milwaukee 6, Arizona 5, 10 innings
Philadelphia 3, Houston 0
San Diego 7, San Francisco 4
Colorado 2, L.A. Dodgers 1
Washington at N.Y. Mets, ppd.
Tuesday’s Games
Washington at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m., 1st game
St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.
Atlanta at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Arizona at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.
Washington at N.Y. Mets, 7:40 p.m., 2nd game
Philadelphia at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
San Francisco at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
St. Louis (TBD) at Pittsburgh (Oviedo 4-3), 4:05 p.m.
Arizona (Kelly 13-8) at Milwaukee (Burnes 12-8), 4:10 p.m.
Atlanta (Fried 14-7) at Miami (Alcantara 14-9), 4:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Sampson 4-5) at Cincinnati (Ashcraft 5-5), 4:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Falter 6-4) at Houston (Valdez 16-6), 4:10 p.m.
San Francisco (Cobb 7-7) at San Diego (Darvish 16-8), 4:10 p.m.
Washington (Fedde 6-12) at N.Y. Mets (deGrom 5-4), 4:10 p.m.
Colorado (Kuhl 6-11) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 11-3), 4:20 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
No games scheduled
