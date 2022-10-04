All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB x-New York 98 61 .616 _ y-Toronto 91 69 .569 7½…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB x-New York 98 61 .616 _ y-Toronto 91 69 .569 7½ y-Tampa Bay 86 74 .538 12½ Baltimore 82 78 .513 16½ Boston 76 84 .475 22½

Central Division

W L Pct GB x-Cleveland 90 70 .563 _ Chicago 80 80 .500 10 Minnesota 77 83 .481 13 Detroit 66 93 .415 23½ Kansas City 65 95 .406 25

West Division

W L Pct GB x-Houston 104 56 .650 _ y-Seattle 87 72 .547 16½ Los Angeles 73 87 .456 31 Texas 66 93 .415 37½ Oakland 58 102 .363 46

___

East Division

W L Pct GB z-Atlanta 100 60 .625 _ z-New York 98 61 .616 1½ y-Philadelphia 87 73 .544 13 Miami 68 92 .425 32 Washington 55 104 .346 44½

Central Division

W L Pct GB x-St. Louis 92 68 .575 _ Milwaukee 85 75 .531 7 Chicago 73 87 .456 19 Cincinnati 61 99 .381 31 Pittsburgh 61 99 .381 31

West Division

W L Pct GB x-Los Angeles 110 50 .688 _ y-San Diego 88 72 .550 22 San Francisco 80 80 .500 30 Arizona 73 87 .456 37 Colorado 67 93 .419 43

x-clinched division

y-clinched wild card

z-clinched playoff berth

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

Kansas City 5, Cleveland 2, 10 innings

Toronto 5, Baltimore 1, 8 innings

N.Y. Yankees 3, Texas 1

Boston 4, Tampa Bay 3

Chicago White Sox 3, Minnesota 2

Philadelphia 3, Houston 0

Detroit 4, Seattle 3

Oakland 5, L.A. Angels 4, 10 innings

Tuesday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees at Texas, 2:05 p.m., 1st game

Detroit at Seattle, 6:10 p.m., 1st game

Kansas City at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Toronto at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Texas, 8:05 p.m., 2nd game

Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Detroit at Seattle, 9:40 p.m., 2nd game

L.A. Angels at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

L.A. Angels (Ohtani 15-8) at Oakland (Waldichuk 1-2), 4 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Germán 2-4) at Texas (Otto 6-10), 4:05 p.m.

Toronto (TBD) at Baltimore (TBD), 4:05 p.m.

Detroit (Alexander 4-11) at Seattle (TBD), 4:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Heasley 4-9) at Cleveland (Civale 4-6), 4:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Varland 0-2) at Chicago White Sox (Martin 3-5), 4:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Falter 6-4) at Houston (Valdez 16-6), 4:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 11-7) at Boston (Pivetta 10-12), 4:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

Miami 4, Atlanta 0

Cincinnati 3, Chicago Cubs 1

Pittsburgh 3, St. Louis 2

Milwaukee 6, Arizona 5, 10 innings

Philadelphia 3, Houston 0

San Diego 7, San Francisco 4

Colorado 2, L.A. Dodgers 1

Washington at N.Y. Mets, ppd.

Tuesday’s Games

Washington at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m., 1st game

St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Atlanta at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Arizona at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Mets, 7:40 p.m., 2nd game

Philadelphia at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

San Francisco at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

St. Louis (TBD) at Pittsburgh (Oviedo 4-3), 4:05 p.m.

Arizona (Kelly 13-8) at Milwaukee (Burnes 12-8), 4:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Fried 14-7) at Miami (Alcantara 14-9), 4:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Sampson 4-5) at Cincinnati (Ashcraft 5-5), 4:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Falter 6-4) at Houston (Valdez 16-6), 4:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Cobb 7-7) at San Diego (Darvish 16-8), 4:10 p.m.

Washington (Fedde 6-12) at N.Y. Mets (deGrom 5-4), 4:10 p.m.

Colorado (Kuhl 6-11) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 11-3), 4:20 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

