All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB x-New York 97 61 .614 _ y-Toronto 90 69 .566 7½ y-Tampa Bay 86 73 .541 11½ Baltimore 82 77 .516 15½ Boston 75 84 .472 22½

Central Division

W L Pct GB x-Cleveland 90 69 .566 _ Chicago 79 80 .497 11 Minnesota 77 82 .484 13 Detroit 65 93 .411 24½ Kansas City 64 95 .403 26

West Division

W L Pct GB x-Houston 104 55 .654 _ y-Seattle 87 71 .551 16½ Los Angeles 73 86 .459 31 Texas 66 92 .418 37½ Oakland 57 102 .358 47

East Division

W L Pct GB z-Atlanta 100 59 .629 _ z-New York 98 61 .616 2 Philadelphia 86 73 .541 14 Miami 67 92 .421 33 Washington 55 104 .346 45

Central Division

W L Pct GB x-St. Louis 92 67 .579 _ Milwaukee 84 75 .528 8 Chicago 73 86 .459 19 Cincinnati 60 99 .377 32 Pittsburgh 60 99 .377 32

West Division

W L Pct GB x-Los Angeles 110 49 .692 _ y-San Diego 87 72 .547 23 San Francisco 80 79 .503 30 Arizona 73 86 .459 37 Colorado 66 93 .415 44

x-clinched division

y-clinched wild card

z-clinched playoff berth

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

Detroit 5, Minnesota 2

Toronto 6, Boston 3

Cleveland 7, Kansas City 5

Houston 3, Tampa Bay 1

Baltimore 3, N.Y. Yankees 1

L.A. Angels 8, Texas 3

Chicago White Sox 2, San Diego 1

Oakland 10, Seattle 3

Monday’s Games

Kansas City at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

Toronto at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Detroit at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 14-5) at Texas (TBD), 2:05 p.m., 1st game

Detroit (Rodriguez 5-5) at Seattle (Gonzales 10-15), 6:10 p.m., 1st game

Kansas City (Lynch 4-12) at Cleveland (Quantrill 14-5), 6:10 p.m.

Toronto (White 1-6) at Baltimore (Baumann 1-3), 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Springs 9-4) at Boston (Eovaldi 5-3), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cole 13-7) at Texas (Gray 7-7), 8:05 p.m., 2nd game

Minnesota (Winder 4-5) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 10-9), 8:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Suárez 10-6) at Houston (Verlander 17-4), 8:10 p.m.

Detroit (TBD) at Seattle (Flexen 8-9), 9:40 p.m., 2nd game

L.A. Angels (Lorenzen 8-6) at Oakland (Irvin 9-13), 9:40 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

L.A. Angels at Oakland, 4 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Texas, 4:05 p.m.

Toronto at Baltimore, 4:05 p.m.

Detroit at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Cleveland, 4:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 4:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Houston, 4:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Boston, 4:10 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

Philadelphia 8, Washington 1, 6 innings

Chicago Cubs 8, Cincinnati 1

Pittsburgh 7, St. Louis 5

Miami 4, Milwaukee 3, 12 innings

Colorado 4, L.A. Dodgers 1

Chicago White Sox 2, San Diego 1

San Francisco 4, Arizona 3, 10 innings

Atlanta 5, N.Y. Mets 3

Monday’s Games

St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Atlanta at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Arizona at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

San Francisco at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

St. Louis (Quintana 6-7) at Pittsburgh (Wilson 3-9), 6:35 p.m.

Atlanta (Odorizzi 5-6) at Miami (Garrett 3-6), 6:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Assad 2-2) at Cincinnati (Cessa 4-4), 6:40 p.m.

Washington (Gray 7-10) at N.Y. Mets (Walker 12-5), 7:10 p.m.

Arizona (Gallen 12-3) at Milwaukee (Lauer 10-7), 7:40 p.m.

Philadelphia (Suárez 10-6) at Houston (Verlander 17-4), 8:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Rodón 14-8) at San Diego (Manaea 7-9), 9:40 p.m.

Colorado (Feltner 3-9) at L.A. Dodgers (Urías 17-7), 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 4:05 p.m.

Arizona at Milwaukee, 4:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Miami, 4:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Houston, 4:10 p.m.

San Francisco at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m.

Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 4:20 p.m.

