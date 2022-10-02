All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-New York
|97
|60
|.618
|_
|y-Toronto
|89
|69
|.563
|8½
|y-Tampa Bay
|86
|72
|.544
|11½
|Baltimore
|81
|77
|.513
|16½
|Boston
|75
|83
|.475
|22½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Cleveland
|89
|69
|.563
|_
|Chicago
|78
|80
|.494
|11
|Minnesota
|77
|81
|.487
|12
|Detroit
|64
|93
|.408
|24½
|Kansas City
|64
|94
|.405
|25
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Houston
|103
|55
|.652
|_
|y-Seattle
|87
|70
|.554
|15½
|Los Angeles
|72
|86
|.456
|31
|Texas
|66
|91
|.420
|36½
|Oakland
|56
|102
|.354
|47
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|z-Atlanta
|99
|59
|.627
|_
|z-New York
|98
|60
|.620
|1
|Philadelphia
|85
|73
|.538
|14
|Miami
|66
|92
|.418
|33
|Washington
|55
|103
|.348
|44
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-St. Louis
|92
|66
|.582
|_
|Milwaukee
|84
|74
|.532
|8
|Chicago
|72
|86
|.456
|20
|Cincinnati
|60
|98
|.380
|32
|Pittsburgh
|59
|99
|.373
|33
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Los Angeles
|110
|48
|.696
|_
|San Diego
|87
|71
|.551
|23
|San Francisco
|79
|79
|.500
|31
|Arizona
|73
|85
|.462
|37
|Colorado
|65
|93
|.411
|45
x-clinched division
y-clinched wild card
z-clinched playoff berth
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Saturday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees 8, Baltimore 0
Toronto 10, Boston 0
Seattle 5, Oakland 1
Detroit 3, Minnesota 2
Kansas City 7, Cleveland 1
Houston 2, Tampa Bay 1
L.A. Angels 3, Texas 2
San Diego 5, Chicago White Sox 2
Sunday’s Games
Minnesota at Detroit, 12:10 p.m.
Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m.
Boston at Toronto, 1:37 p.m.
Kansas City at Cleveland, 1:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
Texas at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
Oakland at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Kansas City (Greinke 4-9) at Cleveland (McKenzie 11-11), 6:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 14-5) at Texas (Pérez 12-7), 7:05 p.m.
Toronto (Berríos 11-7) at Baltimore (Kremer 8-6), 7:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Glasnow 0-0) at Boston (Hill 8-7), 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Ober 2-3) at Chicago White Sox (Cueto 7-10), 8:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Nola 10-13) at Houston (Verlander 17-4), 8:10 p.m.
Detroit (TBD) at Seattle (Kirby 8-4), 9:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Sandoval 6-9) at Oakland (Martinez 4-6), 9:40 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees at Texas, 2:05 p.m., 1st game
Detroit at Seattle, 6:10 p.m., 1st game
Kansas City at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Toronto at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Texas, 8:05 p.m., 2nd game
Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Detroit at Seattle, 9:40 p.m., 2nd game
L.A. Angels at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Saturday’s Games
Washington 13, Philadelphia 4, 1st game
Chicago Cubs 2, Cincinnati 1
Arizona 8, San Francisco 4
Philadelphia 8, Washington 2, 2nd game
Atlanta 4, N.Y. Mets 2
St. Louis 13, Pittsburgh 3
Miami 4, Milwaukee 3
San Diego 5, Chicago White Sox 2
L.A. Dodgers 6, Colorado 4
Sunday’s Games
Philadelphia at Washington, 1:35 p.m.
Miami at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.
Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Arizona at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 7:08 p.m.
Monday’s Games
St. Louis (Mikolas 12-13) at Pittsburgh (Keller 5-12), 6:35 p.m.
Atlanta (Elder 2-3) at Miami (Luzardo 3-7), 6:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Wesneski 3-1) at Cincinnati (Greene 4-13), 6:40 p.m.
Washington (Espino 0-8) at N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 15-7), 7:10 p.m.
Arizona (Gallen 12-3) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 13-4), 7:40 p.m.
Philadelphia (Nola 10-13) at Houston (Verlander 17-4), 8:10 p.m.
San Francisco (TBD) at San Diego (Musgrove 10-7), 9:40 p.m.
Colorado (Ureña 3-8) at L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 16-1), 10:10 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.
Atlanta at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Washington at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Arizona at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.
Philadelphia at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
San Francisco at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
