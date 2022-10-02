All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB x-New York 97 60 .618 _ y-Toronto 89 69 .563 8½…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB x-New York 97 60 .618 _ y-Toronto 89 69 .563 8½ y-Tampa Bay 86 72 .544 11½ Baltimore 81 77 .513 16½ Boston 75 83 .475 22½

Central Division

W L Pct GB x-Cleveland 89 69 .563 _ Chicago 78 80 .494 11 Minnesota 77 81 .487 12 Detroit 64 93 .408 24½ Kansas City 64 94 .405 25

West Division

W L Pct GB x-Houston 103 55 .652 _ y-Seattle 87 70 .554 15½ Los Angeles 72 86 .456 31 Texas 66 91 .420 36½ Oakland 56 102 .354 47

___

East Division

W L Pct GB z-Atlanta 99 59 .627 _ z-New York 98 60 .620 1 Philadelphia 85 73 .538 14 Miami 66 92 .418 33 Washington 55 103 .348 44

Central Division

W L Pct GB x-St. Louis 92 66 .582 _ Milwaukee 84 74 .532 8 Chicago 72 86 .456 20 Cincinnati 60 98 .380 32 Pittsburgh 59 99 .373 33

West Division

W L Pct GB x-Los Angeles 110 48 .696 _ San Diego 87 71 .551 23 San Francisco 79 79 .500 31 Arizona 73 85 .462 37 Colorado 65 93 .411 45

x-clinched division

y-clinched wild card

z-clinched playoff berth

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 8, Baltimore 0

Toronto 10, Boston 0

Seattle 5, Oakland 1

Detroit 3, Minnesota 2

Kansas City 7, Cleveland 1

Houston 2, Tampa Bay 1

L.A. Angels 3, Texas 2

San Diego 5, Chicago White Sox 2

Sunday’s Games

Minnesota at Detroit, 12:10 p.m.

Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m.

Boston at Toronto, 1:37 p.m.

Kansas City at Cleveland, 1:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Texas at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Oakland at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Kansas City (Greinke 4-9) at Cleveland (McKenzie 11-11), 6:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 14-5) at Texas (Pérez 12-7), 7:05 p.m.

Toronto (Berríos 11-7) at Baltimore (Kremer 8-6), 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Glasnow 0-0) at Boston (Hill 8-7), 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Ober 2-3) at Chicago White Sox (Cueto 7-10), 8:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Nola 10-13) at Houston (Verlander 17-4), 8:10 p.m.

Detroit (TBD) at Seattle (Kirby 8-4), 9:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Sandoval 6-9) at Oakland (Martinez 4-6), 9:40 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees at Texas, 2:05 p.m., 1st game

Detroit at Seattle, 6:10 p.m., 1st game

Kansas City at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Toronto at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Texas, 8:05 p.m., 2nd game

Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Detroit at Seattle, 9:40 p.m., 2nd game

L.A. Angels at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Saturday’s Games

Washington 13, Philadelphia 4, 1st game

Chicago Cubs 2, Cincinnati 1

Arizona 8, San Francisco 4

Philadelphia 8, Washington 2, 2nd game

Atlanta 4, N.Y. Mets 2

St. Louis 13, Pittsburgh 3

Miami 4, Milwaukee 3

San Diego 5, Chicago White Sox 2

L.A. Dodgers 6, Colorado 4

Sunday’s Games

Philadelphia at Washington, 1:35 p.m.

Miami at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Arizona at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 7:08 p.m.

Monday’s Games

St. Louis (Mikolas 12-13) at Pittsburgh (Keller 5-12), 6:35 p.m.

Atlanta (Elder 2-3) at Miami (Luzardo 3-7), 6:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Wesneski 3-1) at Cincinnati (Greene 4-13), 6:40 p.m.

Washington (Espino 0-8) at N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 15-7), 7:10 p.m.

Arizona (Gallen 12-3) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 13-4), 7:40 p.m.

Philadelphia (Nola 10-13) at Houston (Verlander 17-4), 8:10 p.m.

San Francisco (TBD) at San Diego (Musgrove 10-7), 9:40 p.m.

Colorado (Ureña 3-8) at L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 16-1), 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Atlanta at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Arizona at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

San Francisco at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.