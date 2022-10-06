Major League Baseball attendance since 1980 (x-strike-shortened season; p-pandemic restrictions):
|Year
|Total
|Average
|2022
|64,556,636
|26,843
|2021-p
|45,304,709
|18,901
|2020-p
|0
|2019
|68,494,752
|28,339
|2018
|69,625,244
|28,830
|2017
|72,670,423
|30,042
|2016
|73,159,044
|30,169
|2015
|73,760,020
|30,517
|2014
|73,739,622
|30,458
|2013
|74,028,227
|30,515
|2012
|74,859,268
|30,895
|2011
|73,415,359
|30,362
|2010
|73,054,781
|30,138
|2009
|73,367,479
|30,330
|2008
|78,588,004
|32,528
|2007
|79,503,175
|32,785
|2006
|76,042,787
|31,423
|2005
|74,926,174
|30,987
|2004
|73,022,969
|30,401
|2003
|67,568,397
|28,013
|2002
|67,859,176
|28,134
|2001
|72,417,945
|30,012
|2000
|72,748,970
|30,099
|1999
|70,139,380
|29,152
|1998
|70,372,221
|29,285
|1997
|63,196,222
|28,288
|1996
|60,097,381
|26,889
|x-1995
|50,469,239
|25,260
|x-1994
|50,010,016
|31,632
|1993
|70,256,459
|31,337
|1992
|55,872,311
|26,978
|1991
|56,813,760
|27,327
|1990
|54,823,768
|26,575
|1989
|55,173,096
|26,770
|1988
|52,998,904
|25,740
|1987
|52,011,506
|25,102
|1986
|47,506,203
|23,106
|1985
|46,824,379
|22,841
|1984
|44,742,863
|23,052
|1983
|45,540,338
|22,612
|1982
|44,587,874
|21,975
|x-1981
|26,544,518
|19,721
|1980
|43,014,136
|21,443
Source: MLB
