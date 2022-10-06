Major League Baseball attendance since 1980 (x-strike-shortened season; p-pandemic restrictions): Year Total Average 2022 64,556,636 26,843 2021-p 45,304,709 18,901 2020-p…

Year Total Average 2022 64,556,636 26,843 2021-p 45,304,709 18,901 2020-p 0 2019 68,494,752 28,339 2018 69,625,244 28,830 2017 72,670,423 30,042 2016 73,159,044 30,169 2015 73,760,020 30,517 2014 73,739,622 30,458 2013 74,028,227 30,515 2012 74,859,268 30,895 2011 73,415,359 30,362 2010 73,054,781 30,138 2009 73,367,479 30,330 2008 78,588,004 32,528 2007 79,503,175 32,785 2006 76,042,787 31,423 2005 74,926,174 30,987 2004 73,022,969 30,401 2003 67,568,397 28,013 2002 67,859,176 28,134 2001 72,417,945 30,012 2000 72,748,970 30,099 1999 70,139,380 29,152 1998 70,372,221 29,285 1997 63,196,222 28,288 1996 60,097,381 26,889 x-1995 50,469,239 25,260 x-1994 50,010,016 31,632 1993 70,256,459 31,337 1992 55,872,311 26,978 1991 56,813,760 27,327 1990 54,823,768 26,575 1989 55,173,096 26,770 1988 52,998,904 25,740 1987 52,011,506 25,102 1986 47,506,203 23,106 1985 46,824,379 22,841 1984 44,742,863 23,052 1983 45,540,338 22,612 1982 44,587,874 21,975 x-1981 26,544,518 19,721 1980 43,014,136 21,443

Source: MLB

