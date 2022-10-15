RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Mass shooting at Russian military range | Rocket, drone attacks continue | Volunteer fighter from Idaho dies | Deminers remove deadly threats
Home » Sports » Auger-Aliassime to face Wolf…

Auger-Aliassime to face Wolf in Firenze Open final

The Associated Press

October 15, 2022, 5:13 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

FLORENCE, Italy (AP) — Top-seeded Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada will face J.J. Wolf of the United States in the final of the Firenze Open.

Auger-Aliassime beat home favorite and third-seeded Lorenzo Musetti 6-2, 6-3 at the indoor, hard-court tournament on Saturday.

“We started the match really good, at a very high level,” Auger-Aliassime said. “He was playing amazing tennis and I thought, ‘I’m going to need to play my best tennis in order to win.’

“That’s what I did tonight, I played very complete tennis.”

Earlier, Wolf beat Swedish qualifier Mikael Ymer 6-4, 6-4 to reach his first ATP final.

“I haven’t been in a final before. I’m just going to keep working on the things I’ve been working on and not worry about the result,” Wolf said.

Florence is hosting a tour-level event for the first time since 1994.

___

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

Federal judge finalizes $63M settlement for OPM data breach victims

DoD establishes new CIO to unify IT efforts in Office of the Secretary of Defense

Biden administration’s cyber regulatory plan comes into focus

For 2023, federal retirees will see largest COLA increase in over 40 years

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up