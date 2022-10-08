RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Blast damages Russian supply route | Putin's path: stability to threats | Nuke risk highest since '62 | Ukraine city takes more hits
Atlanta midfielder Sosa banned 3 games for homophobic slur

The Associated Press

October 8, 2022, 4:09 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Atlanta midfielder Santiago Sosa was suspended for three games and fined by Major League Soccer for using a homophobic slur during a game against New England on Oct. 1.

The 23-year-old from Argentina is being required to attend training through Athlete Ally, a nonprofit LGBTQ advocacy group.

Sosa will miss Atlanta’s season finale against New York City on Sunday and the first two league games of next season.

AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/world-cup and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

