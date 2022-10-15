RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Mass shooting at Russian military range | Rocket, drone attacks continue | Volunteer fighter from Idaho dies | Deminers remove deadly threats
Araujo scores 1st goal in 2 years, Galaxy advance in MLS Cup

The Associated Press

October 15, 2022, 5:20 PM

CARSON, Calif. (AP) — Julián Araujo scored his first goal in two years and the LA Galaxy beat Nashville 1-0 in the first round of the MLS Cup playoffs.

The Galaxy, making their first postseason appearance since 2019, advanced to play rival and top-seeded Los Angeles FC on Thursday night in the Western Conference semifinals.

Araujo’s header in the 60th minute past goalkeeper Joe Willis made up for a foul that led to Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez’s goal being disallowed by VAR in the 51st minute. Araujo fouled Nashville’s Hany Mukhtar, leading to the turnover and the apparent score.

Nine minutes later, the Galaxy defender got a crossing pass from Samuel Grandsir and headed it in from close range. It was Araujo’s first goal since Oct. 7, 2020, against Portland.

Nashville coach Garry Smith did not make the trip due to illness. First assistant Steve Guppy was the acting coach.

Mukhtar, the MLS goal champion with 23 in the regular season, had a run up the right side in the 46th minute before Galaxy goalkeeper Jonathan Bond stopped it for one of his five saves.

Nashville had a pair of chances in the final 30-plus minutes but could not convert. Teal Bunbury’s header in the 65th minute was too high and just went over the crossbar while C.J. Sapong’s shot in the 89th minute was wide right.

Nashville had a 9-7 advantage in shots and 5-4 in shots on goal. Willis made three saves.

Hernandez, making his first MLS playoff appearance in three years with the Galaxy, appeared to give LA a 1-0 advantage with a shot that found the top of the far corner of the net before it was disallowed.

