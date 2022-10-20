AP source: Pistons’ Rob Murphy on leave due to investigation

Detroit Pistons assistant general manager Rob Murphy was put on leave due to an investigation, according to a person familiar…

Detroit Pistons assistant general manager Rob Murphy was put on leave due to an investigation, according to a person familiar with the situation.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on Thursday night on condition of anonymity because the investigation was ongoing.

ESPN reported Murphy is facing an allegation of workplace misconduct involving a former female employee.

Murphy was promoted to assistant general manager in June after serving as president and general manager of the G League’s Motor City Cruise, which is affiliated with the Pistons, for nearly two years.

He was Eastern Michigan’s basketball coach from 2011 to 2021 and had a 166-155 record. Previously, he was an assistant coach at Syracuse and Kent State.

A message seeking comment was left with Murphy, and the Pistons declined comment.

The Pistons play the New York Knicks on the road Friday night after opening the season with a win over the Orlando Magic.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.