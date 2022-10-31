American Wright scores 8th goal of season for Antalyaspor

American forward Haji Wright scored his eighth goal of the season, helping Antalyaspor win 2-0 at Sivasspor on Monday night…

American forward Haji Wright scored his eighth goal of the season, helping Antalyaspor win 2-0 at Sivasspor on Monday night in the Turkish Super League.

A 24-year-old from Los Angeles, Wright scored in the 24th minute for a two-goal lead. Wright took a pass from Sam Larsson on a counterattack and rounded goalkeeper Ali Sasal Vural to score with a left-foot shot from 6 yards.

Wright is competing with Jesús Ferreira, Ricardo Pepi and Josh Sargent for forward spots on the U.S. World Cup roster that will be announced Nov. 9.

