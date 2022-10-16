RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: SpaceX may keep funding Ukraine's Starlink service | Mass shooting at Russian military range | Rocket, drone attacks continue | Volunteer fighter from Idaho dies
American Josh Sargent scores 8th goal of season for Norwich

The Associated Press

October 16, 2022, 11:49 AM

American forward Josh Sargent scored his eighth goal of the season for Norwich in its 2-1 loss at Watford in England’s second-tier League Championship.

With Norwich trailing by two goals Saturday night, Sargent was given a pass from Kieran Dowell just outside the penalty area, took a touch to open space from defender Dan Gosling and beat goalkeeper Daniel Bachmann to the near post with a right-foot shot from 16 yards.

Sargent, a 22-year-old from O’Fallon, Missouri, has scored in consecutive matches.

He is competing with Jesús Ferreira, Ricardo Pepi, Jordan Pefok and Haji Wright for forward spots on the U.S. World Cup roster that will be announced Nov. 9.

AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/world-cup and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

