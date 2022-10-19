RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Putin declares martial law | Live updates | Russia tightens Ukraine energy squeeze | Iranian drones complicate Israel's balancing act | Ukrainians dig in for freeze ahead
Home » Sports » Almiron's curler earns Newcastle…

Almiron’s curler earns Newcastle 1-0 win over Everton

The Associated Press

October 19, 2022, 4:45 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEWCASTLE, England (AP) — Miguel Almiron curled in a first-half winner as Newcastle beat Everton 1-0 on Wednesday for a third victory in its last four Premier League games.

The Paraguay winger hit a first-time shot from Bruno Guimaraes’ lay-off and bent it from the edge of the area into the top corner in the 30th minute.

Newcastle extended its unbeaten run to six games and has only lost once this season — when it conceded in stoppage time at Liverpool. It marks out the Saudi-owned club as a potential finisher in the Champions League positions this season.

For Everton, which barely tested Newcastle goalkeeper Nick Pope, it was a third straight defeat — after losses to Manchester United and Tottenham — that left Frank Lampard’s team one point above the relegation zone.

___

AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/world-cup

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

The government’s Section 508 transparency problem

OPM to review special rates ahead of anticipated 2023 federal pay raise

Federal judge finalizes $63M settlement for OPM data breach victims

White House leaders see ‘momentum’ in ambitious federal cybersecurity overhaul

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up