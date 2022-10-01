IAN NEWS: PHOTOS | Ian's impact on DC area | Dozens dead from Ian | DC-area events canceled | What is storm surge?
Almiron scores 2, Newcastle beats 10-man Fulham 2-1

The Associated Press

October 1, 2022, 12:49 PM

LONDON (AP) — Miguel Almiron struck twice as Newcastle cruised to a comfortable 4-1 victory at 10-man Fulham in the English Premier League on Saturday.

Newcastle went into the game with just one win in the league but stormed to victory following an eighth-minute red card for Nathaniel Chalobah following a reckless challenge on Sean Longstaff.

Callum Wilson put Newcastle ahead just after Fulham was reduced to 10 men, and Almiron scored his first of the afternoon with a stunning volley from the edge of the penalty area.

Longstaff then added Newcastle’s third from close range just before halftime, with Almiron capping a dominant Magpies performance by sweeping in a fourth in the 57th minute.

Fulham grabbed a late consolation goal, as Newcastle’s standards slipped at the back, with Bobby De Cordova-Reid heading home from just in front of goalkeeper Nick Pope in the 88th.

Marco Silva’s side had gone into the game ahead of Newcastle in the standings, having put in some impressive performances, but making four enforced changes due to injury proved significant.

Star striker Aleksandar Mitrovic was forced off in the first half, and the home side did not register a shot until the 68th.

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

