Alex Tuch has 1st NHL hat trick, Sabres beat Flames 6-3

The Associated Press

October 21, 2022, 1:00 AM

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Alex Tuch had his first career hat trick and the Buffalo Sabres handed Calgary its first loss of the season, beating the Flames 6-3 on Thursday night.

Eric Comrie made 40 saves and Dylan Cozens, Rasmus Dahlin and Casey Mittelstadt also scored to help Buffalo (3-1-0) complete an Alberta sweep after a 4-2 victory in Edmonton on Tuesday night.

Andrew Mangiapane, Trevor Lewis and Nikita Zadorov scored for Calgary (3-1-0). Jacob Markstrom stopped nine of the 12 shots he faced before making way for Dan Vladar, who made 17 saves.

Tuch scored his first of the night at 46 seconds of the second period. He added his second on a power play at 5:41 of the third, toe-dragging around Mangiapane and whipping a shot inside the far post.

Playing his 309th NHL game, Tuch wrapped up the hat trick with an empty-netter for his fifth goal of the season.

UP NEXT

Sabres: At Vancouver on Saturday night.

Flames: Host Carolina on Saturday night.

