RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Calls for more strikes on Ukraine | Why latest Russian move 'feels different' | Russia unleashes biggest attacks in months | UN assembly to meet after Russian strikes
Home » Sports » 2023 Rugby World Cup…

2023 Rugby World Cup CEO fired over improper management

The Associated Press

October 11, 2022, 6:13 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

PARIS (AP) — The 2023 Rugby World Cup chief executive Claude Atcher has been fired following an investigation by French labor inspectors into his workplace conduct.

Atcher was suspended in August following an internal investigation at the request of sports minister Amélie Oudéa-Castera, which showed “alarming managerial practices” and “the suffering of some employees.”

The World Cup starts in 11 months in Paris.

A final decision regarding Atcher’s position was taken by the organizing committee’s board of directors during an extraordinary session on Monday evening.

French labor authorities started their investigation after L’Equipe newspaper published in June a story that described a “climate of terror” at the organizing committee and alleged improper management by Atcher.

“The report brought forward by the French Labor Inspectorate corroborates and complements the report produced by the France 2023 ethics committee, submitted at the end of August and reviewed on 2 September by the France 2023 board of directors,” tournament organizers said.

The board of directors appointed Julien Collette — Atcher’s former deputy general director — as a replacement. Martine Nemecek was named deputy CEO.

“These appointments will ensure that the preparations for Rugby World Cup 2023 can continue in the highest level of professionalism and in a peaceful social climate,” organizers said.

___

More AP rugby: https://apnews.com/hub/rugby and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

Federal building security agency short-staffed amid rise in threats

Federal employees have more paid time off from OPM to get COVID-19 booster shots

USPS looks to raise first-class stamp price to 63 cents in January 2023

State to name DoD’s Fletcher as its new CIO

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up