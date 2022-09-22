Yuki Tsunoda keeps his F1 seat at AlphaTauri next year

FAENZA, Italy (AP) — Formula One team AlphaTauri has given Japanese driver Yuki Tsunoda a contract for next year. Tsunoda…

FAENZA, Italy (AP) — Formula One team AlphaTauri has given Japanese driver Yuki Tsunoda a contract for next year.

Tsunoda is in his second year in F1 with AlphaTauri and has a best finish of seventh this season at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix in April .

He is 16th in the 20-driver championship with 11 points. His best result for the team overall was fourth at the season-ending Abu Dhabi GP last December.

“Having moved to Italy last year, to be closer to the factory, I really feel part of the team and am glad that I get to carry on racing with them in 2023,” Tsunoda said on Thursday. “Our season isn’t over yet and we’re still pushing hard … so I’m fully focused on finishing it on a high.”

The 22-year-old Tsunoda’s teammate, Pierre Gasly, has been repeatedly linked with a move to Alpine as a replacement for Fernando Alonso, who is joining Aston Martin next season after Sebastian Vettel’s retirement from F1.

___

More AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/hub/auto-racing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.