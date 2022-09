WNBA Playoff Glance

All Times EDT (x-if necessary) First Round (Best-of-3) Las Vegas 2, Phoenix 0 Wednesday, August 17: Las Vegas 79, Phoenix…

All Times EDT

(x-if necessary)

First Round

(Best-of-3)

Las Vegas 2, Phoenix 0

Wednesday, August 17: Las Vegas 79, Phoenix 63

Saturday, August 20: Las Vegas 117, Phoenix 80

Chicago 2, New York 1

Wednesday, August 17: New York 98, Chicago 91

Saturday, August 20: Chicago 100, New York 62

Tuesday, August 23: Chicago 90, New York 72

Connecticut 2, Dallas 1

Thursday, August 18: Connecticut 93, Dallas 68

Sunday, August 21: Dallas 89, Connecticut 79

Wednesday, August 24: Connecticut 73, Dallas 58

Seattle 2, Washington 0

Thursday, August 18: Seattle 86, Washington 83

Sunday, August 21: Seattle 97, Washington 84

Semifinals

(Best-of-5)

Las Vegas 1, Seattle 1

Sunday, August 28: Seattle 76, Las Vegas 73

Wednesday, August 31: Las Vegas 78, Seattle 73

Sunday, September 4: Las Vegas at Seattle, 3 p.m.

Tuesday, September 6: Las Vegas at Seattle, 10 p.m.

x-Thursday, September 8: Seattle at Las Vegas, TBA

Chicago 1, Connecticut 1

Sunday, August 28: Connecticut 68, Chicago 63

Wednesday, August 31: Chicago 85, Connecticut 77

Sunday, September 4: Chicago at Connecticut, 1 p.m.

Tuesday, September 6: Chicago at Connecticut, 8 p.m.

x-Thursday, September 8: Connecticut at Chicago, TBA

Finals

(Best-of-5)

Las Vegas/Seattle winner vs. Chicago/Connecticut winner

