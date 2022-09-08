Wild Card Glance

RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: White House not considering more oil for Ukraine | Energy chief: Russia trying to 'steal' nuclear plant | US, Russia clash over weapons for Ukraine | N. Korea blames US for crisis, will keep nukes
The Associated Press

September 8, 2022, 6:26 PM

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB
Tampa Bay 77 58 .570 +1½
Seattle 77 60 .562
Toronto 76 60 .559 _
Baltimore 72 65 .526

___

Wednesday’s Games

Atlanta 7, Oakland 3

Chicago White Sox 9, Seattle 6

Tampa Bay 1, Boston 0

Toronto 4, Baltimore 1

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Boston (Bello 1-4) at Baltimore (Voth 4-2), 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 9-4) at N.Y. Yankees (Montas 5-11), 7:05 p.m.

Toronto (Stripling 7-4) at Texas (Dunning 3-8), 8:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Morton 7-5) at Seattle (Ray 12-8), 9:40 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Boston at Baltimore, 5:05 p.m.

Toronto at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB
Atlanta 86 51 .628 +11
San Diego 76 62 .551
Philadelphia 75 62 .547 _
Milwaukee 73 65 .529

___

Wednesday’s Games

Colorado 8, Milwaukee 4

Atlanta 7, Oakland 3

Philadelphia 4, Miami 3

San Diego 6, Arizona 3

Thursday’s Games

Milwaukee 2, San Francisco 1, 1st game

Miami 6, Philadelphia 5

Milwaukee 4, San Francisco 2, 2nd game

Friday’s Games

Washington (Corbin 6-17) at Philadelphia (Syndergaard 8-9), 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (Lodolo 3-5) at Milwaukee (Alexander 2-2), 8:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Morton 7-5) at Seattle (Ray 12-8), 9:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (May 1-2) at San Diego (Clevinger 5-6), 9:40 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Washington at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 7:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.

Atlanta at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.

___

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

