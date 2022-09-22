RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Ukrainian forces recover bodies in battlefields | North Korea denies sending arms to Russia | Zelenskyy vows Ukraine will win | UN tries to broker safety at nuke plant
Home » Sports » Wild Card Glance

Wild Card Glance

The Associated Press

September 22, 2022, 10:04 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB
Toronto 84 65 .564 +2½
Tampa Bay 82 67 .550
Seattle 81 67 .547 _
Baltimore 77 71 .520 4

___

Wednesday’s Games

Houston 5, Tampa Bay 2

Baltimore 8, Detroit 1

Philadelphia 4, Toronto 3, 10 innings

Oakland 2, Seattle 1

Thursday’s Games

Seattle at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.

Toronto at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Houston at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Houston (Urquidy 13-7) at Baltimore (Kremer 7-5), 7:05 p.m.

Toronto (Manoah 14-7) at Tampa Bay (Springs 9-4), 7:10 p.m.

Seattle (Gonzales 10-14) at Kansas City (Singer 9-4), 8:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Toronto at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.

Houston at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Seattle at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB
z-Atlanta 93 56 .624 +11½
San Diego 83 66 .557 +1½
Philadelphia 81 67 .547 _
Milwaukee 79 70 .530

z-clinched playoff berth

___

Wednesday’s Games

Washington 3, Atlanta 2

Milwaukee 6, N.Y. Mets 0

Philadelphia 4, Toronto 3, 10 innings

San Diego 1, St. Louis 0

Thursday’s Games

St. Louis at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Atlanta at Philadelphia, 7:15 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Milwaukee (Alexander 2-3) at Cincinnati (Minor 4-12), 6:40 p.m.

Atlanta (Odorizzi 5-5) at Philadelphia (Nola 9-12), 7:05 p.m.

San Diego (Manaea 7-9) at Colorado (Feltner 3-8), 8:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Atlanta at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

San Diego at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.

___

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

Senate pulls SBIR back from brink of sunsetting

VA EHR ‘not even close’ to meeting patient needs right now, deputy secretary tells senators

USPS awards 3% pay raise to non-bargaining management employees

House heightens calls to change feds' Social Security benefits, workplace safety plans

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up