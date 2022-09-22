Wild Card Glance

All Times EDT AMERICAN LEAGUE W L Pct WCGB Toronto 84 65 .564 +2½ Tampa Bay 82 67 .550 +½…

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB Toronto 84 65 .564 +2½ Tampa Bay 82 67 .550 +½ Seattle 81 67 .547 _ Baltimore 77 71 .520 4

Wednesday’s Games

Houston 5, Tampa Bay 2

Baltimore 8, Detroit 1

Philadelphia 4, Toronto 3, 10 innings

Oakland 2, Seattle 1

Thursday’s Games

Seattle at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.

Toronto at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Houston at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Houston (Urquidy 13-7) at Baltimore (Kremer 7-5), 7:05 p.m.

Toronto (Manoah 14-7) at Tampa Bay (Springs 9-4), 7:10 p.m.

Seattle (Gonzales 10-14) at Kansas City (Singer 9-4), 8:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Toronto at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.

Houston at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Seattle at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB z-Atlanta 93 56 .624 +11½ San Diego 83 66 .557 +1½ Philadelphia 81 67 .547 _ Milwaukee 79 70 .530 2½

z-clinched playoff berth

Wednesday’s Games

Washington 3, Atlanta 2

Milwaukee 6, N.Y. Mets 0

Philadelphia 4, Toronto 3, 10 innings

San Diego 1, St. Louis 0

Thursday’s Games

St. Louis at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Atlanta at Philadelphia, 7:15 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Milwaukee (Alexander 2-3) at Cincinnati (Minor 4-12), 6:40 p.m.

Atlanta (Odorizzi 5-5) at Philadelphia (Nola 9-12), 7:05 p.m.

San Diego (Manaea 7-9) at Colorado (Feltner 3-8), 8:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Atlanta at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

San Diego at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.

