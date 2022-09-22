Wild Card Glance

All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|Toronto
|84
|65
|.564
|+2½
|Tampa Bay
|82
|67
|.550
|+½
|Seattle
|81
|67
|.547
|_
|Baltimore
|77
|71
|.520
|4
___
Wednesday’s Games
Houston 5, Tampa Bay 2
Baltimore 8, Detroit 1
Philadelphia 4, Toronto 3, 10 innings
Oakland 2, Seattle 1
Thursday’s Games
Seattle at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.
Toronto at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
Houston at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Houston (Urquidy 13-7) at Baltimore (Kremer 7-5), 7:05 p.m.
Toronto (Manoah 14-7) at Tampa Bay (Springs 9-4), 7:10 p.m.
Seattle (Gonzales 10-14) at Kansas City (Singer 9-4), 8:10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Toronto at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.
Houston at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Seattle at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|z-Atlanta
|93
|56
|.624
|+11½
|San Diego
|83
|66
|.557
|+1½
|Philadelphia
|81
|67
|.547
|_
|Milwaukee
|79
|70
|.530
|2½
z-clinched playoff berth
___
Wednesday’s Games
Washington 3, Atlanta 2
Milwaukee 6, N.Y. Mets 0
Philadelphia 4, Toronto 3, 10 innings
San Diego 1, St. Louis 0
Thursday’s Games
St. Louis at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Atlanta at Philadelphia, 7:15 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Milwaukee (Alexander 2-3) at Cincinnati (Minor 4-12), 6:40 p.m.
Atlanta (Odorizzi 5-5) at Philadelphia (Nola 9-12), 7:05 p.m.
San Diego (Manaea 7-9) at Colorado (Feltner 3-8), 8:10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Atlanta at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
San Diego at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.
___
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.