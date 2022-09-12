Wild Card Glance

All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|Tampa Bay
|78
|60
|.565
|+½
|Seattle
|79
|61
|.564
|+½
|Toronto
|78
|61
|.561
|_
___
Sunday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees 10, Tampa Bay 4
Texas 4, Toronto 1
Seattle 8, Atlanta 7
Monday’s Games
Tampa Bay at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Tampa Bay (Springs 7-4) at Toronto (Manoah 14-7), 1:07 p.m., 1st game
Tampa Bay (TBD) at Toronto (TBD), 7:07 p.m., 2nd game
San Diego (Darvish 13-7) at Seattle (Gilbert 12-5), 9:40 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
San Diego at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|Atlanta
|87
|53
|.621
|+10½
|Philadelphia
|78
|62
|.557
|+1½
|San Diego
|77
|64
|.546
|_
|Milwaukee
|75
|66
|.532
|2
___
Sunday’s Games
Philadelphia 7, Washington 5
Milwaukee 7, Cincinnati 6
L.A. Dodgers 11, San Diego 2
Seattle 8, Atlanta 7
Monday’s Games
Atlanta at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Philadelphia (Falter 4-3) at Miami (Alcantara 12-7), 6:40 p.m.
Milwaukee (Burnes 10-6) at St. Louis (Montgomery 8-3), 7:45 p.m.
San Diego (Darvish 13-7) at Seattle (Gilbert 12-5), 9:40 p.m.
Atlanta (Wright 17-5) at San Francisco (Junis 4-5), 9:45 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Atlanta at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.
San Diego at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Milwaukee at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
___
