Wild Card Glance

All Times EDT AMERICAN LEAGUE W L Pct WCGB Tampa Bay 78 60 .565 +½ Seattle 79 61 .564 +½…

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB Tampa Bay 78 60 .565 +½ Seattle 79 61 .564 +½ Toronto 78 61 .561 _

___

Sunday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 10, Tampa Bay 4

Texas 4, Toronto 1

Seattle 8, Atlanta 7

Monday’s Games

Tampa Bay at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Tampa Bay (Springs 7-4) at Toronto (Manoah 14-7), 1:07 p.m., 1st game

Tampa Bay (TBD) at Toronto (TBD), 7:07 p.m., 2nd game

San Diego (Darvish 13-7) at Seattle (Gilbert 12-5), 9:40 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

San Diego at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB Atlanta 87 53 .621 +10½ Philadelphia 78 62 .557 +1½ San Diego 77 64 .546 _ Milwaukee 75 66 .532 2

___

Sunday’s Games

Philadelphia 7, Washington 5

Milwaukee 7, Cincinnati 6

L.A. Dodgers 11, San Diego 2

Seattle 8, Atlanta 7

Monday’s Games

Atlanta at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Philadelphia (Falter 4-3) at Miami (Alcantara 12-7), 6:40 p.m.

Milwaukee (Burnes 10-6) at St. Louis (Montgomery 8-3), 7:45 p.m.

San Diego (Darvish 13-7) at Seattle (Gilbert 12-5), 9:40 p.m.

Atlanta (Wright 17-5) at San Francisco (Junis 4-5), 9:45 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Atlanta at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.

San Diego at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

___

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.