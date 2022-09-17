Remembering the Queen: Live updates | Royal fans give UK tourism a bump | In Hong Kong, grief doubles as dissent | Queen's death joins disappearing WWII generation | Photos from London
Home » Sports » Veretout called up by…

Veretout called up by France to replace the injured Kamara

The Associated Press

September 17, 2022, 10:34 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

PARIS (AP) — Marseille midfielder Jordan Veretout was called up Saturday for France’s Nations League matches as a replacement for the injured Boubacar Kamara, the day after Kamara had replaced Adrien Rabiot.

Veretout made the last of his five international appearances last November in a World Cup qualifier.

Kamara came off just before halftime in Aston Villa’s 1-0 win over Southampton in the English Premier League on Friday night, having failed to shake off an injury he sustained in a challenge moments earlier.

France coach Didier Deschamps had replaced Rabiot as a precautionary measure after assessing the Juventus player’s left calf injury.

France plays Austria on Sept. 22 and travels to Copenhagen three days later to take on Denmark.

Les Bleus face relegation to the second tier of the Nations League. The defending champions are in last place in Group 1 with two points from four games. Denmark leads with nine.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

Deadline approaches to pass bill affecting employment for 3,500 FDA workers

Giving employees have a voice at DHS

IRS hiring, IT upgrades set high bar for taxpayer assistance next filing season

GSA makes inflation adjustments a bit easier for contractors

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up