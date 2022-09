Thursday At The Kittansett Club Marion, Mass. Yardage: 6,476; Par: 71 Final Rusty Strawn, McDonough, Ga. (144) def. Doug Hanzel,…

Rusty Strawn, McDonough, Ga. (144) def. Doug Hanzel, Savannah, Ga. (146), 3 and 2.

