US Open Results

The Associated Press

September 8, 2022, 3:24 PM

Thursday

At USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

New York

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

NEW YORK (AP) _ Results Thursday from US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses):

Women’s Singles

Semifinals

Ons Jabeur (5), Tunisia, def. Caroline Garcia (17), France, 6-1, 6-3.

Iga Swiatek (1), Poland, def. Aryna Sabalenka (6), Belarus, 3-6, 6-1, 6-4.

Men’s Doubles

Semifinals

Rajeev Ram, United States, and Joe Salisbury (1), Britain, def. Robert Farah and Juan Sebastian Cabal (13), Colombia, 7-5, 4-6, 7-6 (6).

Wesley Koolhof, Netherlands, and Neal Skupski (2), Britain, def. Jean-Julien Rojer, Netherlands, and Marcelo Arevalo-Gonzalez (3), El Salvador, 6-4, 7-5.

Women’s Doubles

Semifinals

Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova (3), Czech Republic, def. Nicole Melichar-Martinez, United States, and Ellen Perez (10), Australia, 6-3, 6-7 (4), 6-3.

Mixed Doubles

Semifinals

Storm Sanders and John Peers (4), Australia, def. William Blumberg and Caty McNally, United States, 6-2, 6-7 (5), 10-8.

