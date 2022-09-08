US Open Results

Thursday
At USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
New York
Surface: Hardcourt outdoor
NEW YORK (AP) _ Results Thursday from US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses):
Women’s Singles
Semifinals
Ons Jabeur (5), Tunisia, def. Caroline Garcia (17), France, 6-1, 6-3.
Iga Swiatek (1), Poland, def. Aryna Sabalenka (6), Belarus, 3-6, 6-1, 6-4.
Men’s Doubles
Semifinals
Rajeev Ram, United States, and Joe Salisbury (1), Britain, def. Robert Farah and Juan Sebastian Cabal (13), Colombia, 7-5, 4-6, 7-6 (6).
Wesley Koolhof, Netherlands, and Neal Skupski (2), Britain, def. Jean-Julien Rojer, Netherlands, and Marcelo Arevalo-Gonzalez (3), El Salvador, 6-4, 7-5.
Women’s Doubles
Semifinals
Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova (3), Czech Republic, def. Nicole Melichar-Martinez, United States, and Ellen Perez (10), Australia, 6-3, 6-7 (4), 6-3.
Mixed Doubles
Semifinals
Storm Sanders and John Peers (4), Australia, def. William Blumberg and Caty McNally, United States, 6-2, 6-7 (5), 10-8.
