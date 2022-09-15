Remembering the Queen: Live updates | Britain ponders discussing death | Queen takes final journey from Buckingham Palace | Queen mourned with silence | Photos
Home » Sports » US eying Davis Cup…

US eying Davis Cup quarterfinals after beating Kazakhstan

The Associated Press

September 15, 2022, 4:25 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — Tommy Paul and Taylor Fritz won their singles matches to give the United States an unassailable 2-0 lead over Kazakhstan to move atop its Davis Cup Finals group on Thursday.

The Americans are almost assured of reaching the quarterfinals with two wins from two in Group D.

Paul enjoyed a 6-1, 6-4 win over Mikhail Kukushkin before Fritz defeated Alexander Bublik 7-6 (6) 1-6 6-3 in Glasgow, Scotland. Rajeev Ram and Jack Sock were bidding to make it an American whitewash against Bublik and Aleksandr Nedovyesov later.

The Americans now wait to see if the Netherlands can follow suit with a win over the British team on Friday. Britain needs to win after losing to the U.S. on Wednesday. The U.S. will then play the Dutch on Saturday.

Australia came from behind to defeat France 2-1 in their Group C tie in Hamburg, Germany.

Richard Gasquet put the French on track with a 6-2, 6-4 win over Jason Kubler, but Alex De Minaur leveled the tie with a 6-3, 1-6, 6-4 win over Benjamin Bonzi and doubles pairing Matthew Ebden and Max Purcell completed the victory by beating Nicolas Mahut and Arthur Rinderknech 6-4, 6-4.

The Australians lead the table with two wins, ahead of Germany which plays Belgium on Friday. The French team lost to Germany on Wednesday.

Also Thursday, Serbia defeated Korea 2-1 in Group B in Valencia, and Sweden was tied with Croatia 1-1 in Group A in Bologna, Italy.

___

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

CISA strategy calls for cultivating ‘high-performing workforce’

IRS hiring, IT upgrades set high bar for taxpayer assistance next filing season

GSA makes inflation adjustments a bit easier for contractors

House Dems want details from Federal Protective Service in wake of rising threats

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up