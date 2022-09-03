US defender Robinson limps off injured in Fulham loss

LONDON (AP) — United States international Antonee Robinson limped off with an apparent ankle injury during Fulham’s 2-1 loss to…

LONDON (AP) — United States international Antonee Robinson limped off with an apparent ankle injury during Fulham’s 2-1 loss to Tottenham in the English Premier League on Saturday.

His manager Marco Silva was hopeful of a quick recovery.

Robinson came off in the 29th minute after seeming to get his right foot stuck in the turf when trying to deliver a cross from the left flank.

“Let’s hope he can recover quickly and be ready for the next game,” Silva said.

Robinson has established himself as the first-choice left back for the U.S. ahead of the World Cup in Qatar and has also been a key player in Fulham’s defense.

The game at Tottenham was still scoreless when the American went off, and Silva acknowledged his team struggled to cope without Robinson.

“The injury of Robinson created a different scenario for us, we had to adapt a player on our left side,” Silva said. “We had some problems during the game to build from that side, and much more than that to be solid as a backline as we should. … He’s a really important player for us.”

The U.S. already is missing one projected World Cup starter: Atlanta central defender Miles Robinson tore his left Achilles tendon during a Major League Soccer match against Chicago in May.

