Remembering the Queen: Live updates | Queen Elizabeth II lies in state after solemn procession | What to know about queen's lying in state | London district remembers a queen | UK memorabilia in Hong Kong
Home » Sports » UEFA charges Frankfurt for…

UEFA charges Frankfurt for fan’s Nazi salute at Marseille

The Associated Press

September 14, 2022, 1:43 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — UEFA laid a slew of disciplinary charges Wednesday against Marseille and Eintracht Frankfurt after disorder at their Champions League game including a fan of the German club making a Nazi salute.

Frankfurt was charged with four offenses including “racist behavior” at its 1-0 win in Marseille on Tuesday.

Late Tuesday, the German club published a statement condemning the incidents and stressed it “stands for tolerance and diversity.”

“Antisemitic ideas are in stark contrast to the unequivocal and unshakeable values of the club and its roots,” the club said.

Marseille faces five UEFA charges including “crowd disturbances.”

Both clubs have previously been disciplined by UEFA for misconduct by fans and face escalating sanctions for the latest incidents.

UEFA set no timetable for verdicts. Both teams return to Champions League action in Group D on Oct. 4.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

After favorable Best Places to Work results, VA pushes further workforce improvements

Army pilots using AI to streamline selection boards

Bill to prevent Schedule F from resurfacing advances out of House committee

White House releases post-SolarWinds federal software security requirements

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up