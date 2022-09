PREP FOOTBALL= Blue Mountain 34, Lehighton 6 Central Dauphin 42, Carlisle 14 Cumberland Valley 38, Chambersburg 14 Lower Moreland 42,…

Blue Mountain 34, Lehighton 6

Central Dauphin 42, Carlisle 14

Cumberland Valley 38, Chambersburg 14

Lower Moreland 42, Vaux Big Picture 6

South Philadelphia 42, KIPP Dubois 0

Taylor Allderdice 50, Brashear 8

Troy 45, Wellsboro 3

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

