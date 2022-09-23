RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Voting in Moscow-held regions of Ukraine begins | World opinion shifts against Russia | Ukraine, Russia agree to prisoner swap | Tears for Russians called up to fight
Home » Sports » Thierry Henry to coach…

Thierry Henry to coach Belgium against the Netherlands

The Associated Press

September 23, 2022, 7:20 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BRUSSELS (AP) — Thierry Henry will be in charge of coaching Belgium in Sunday’s Nations League game against the Netherlands as a replacement for the suspended Roberto Martinez, the Belgium soccer federation said Friday.

It will be Henry’s first game in charge with Belgium.

The former France striker returned to work with the Belgian national team last year after serving as an assistant coach from 2016-18. He has committed to a permanent assistant role with the coaching staff until after this year’s World Cup.

Martinez was sent off in the later stages of Belgium’s 2-1 win over Wales on Thursday in Brussels. Belgium travels to Amsterdam on Sunday and will qualify for the Nations League Finals if it wins by three goals or more.

Henry, a 1998 World Cup winner with France, retired from playing in December 2014. His coaching career includes stints at Monaco and Major League Soccer team Montreal.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

Senate pulls SBIR back from brink of sunsetting

Biden’s pick to lead NARA eyes veterans’ request backlog, agency digitization deadline

USPS awards 3% pay raise to non-bargaining management employees

DOJ finds VA employees can’t be sued by states for providing agency-approved abortions

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up