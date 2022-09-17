Remembering the Queen: Live updates | Royal fans give UK tourism a bump | Queen's death joins disappearing WWII generation | Photos from London
Home » Sports » Swiderski scores to lead…

Swiderski scores to lead Charlotte past Chicago Fire 3-2

The Associated Press

September 17, 2022, 10:20 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CHICAGO (AP) — Karol Swiderski scored his second goal in the sixth minute of second-half stoppage time and Charlotte beat the Chicago Fire 3-2 on Saturday night.

Swiderski pulled Charlotte (12-17-2) within 2-1 in the 68th minute and Nuno Santos tied it in the 76th.

Mauricio Pineda and Jhon Jader Duran Palacio each scored as Chicago (9-15-8) led 2-0 by the 30th minute.

Both teams next play on Oct. 1. Charlotte hosts Philadelphia while Chicago plays at Cincinnati.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

Deadline approaches to pass bill affecting employment for 3,500 FDA workers

GSA makes inflation adjustments a bit easier for contractors

IRS hiring, IT upgrades set high bar for taxpayer assistance next filing season

Lawmakers, veterans support organizations pitch new VA administration for education, employment

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up