Steve Torrence wins Pep Boys NHRA Top Fuel All-Star Callout

The Associated Press

September 3, 2022, 7:36 PM

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Steve Torrence won the Pep Boys NHRA Top Fuel All-Star Callout specialty race Saturday at Lucas Oil Raceway as part of the NHRA U.S. Nationals.

In the final round of the specialty event with a total purse of $130,000, Torrence, the four-time defending series champion, had a 3.692-second run at 329.02 mph to slip past points leader Brittany Force.

“First, tons of respect for Brittany Force and that team because they’ve been bad to the bone, but them Capco boys have been bad to the bone for five years,” Torrence said. “We didn’t forget what we were doing, but you’ve got to persevere and stay with the boys who brought you there. I’ll tell you what, we’re standing proud. We don’t look stupid now because we’re walking away with the cash.”

Justin Ashley led Top Fuel qualifying for the regular-season finale. Robert Hight was the fastest in Funny Car, Greg Anderson topped the Pro Stock field, and Angelle Sampey was first in Pro Stock Motorcycle.

Ashley maintained his No. 1 spot with a 3.671 at 335.32, breaking the track speed record and remaining on track for his second career top qualifier.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

