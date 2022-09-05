HEALTH: Medicaid extensions for new moms grow | COVID-19 booster déjà vu | It’s Cholesterol Education Month | Why wastewater surveillance is more targeted
Sports on TV Tuesday, September 6

The Associated Press

September 5, 2022, 11:55 AM

(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Tuesday, September 6
MLB BASEBALL
7 p.m.

TBS — Minnesota at NY Yankees

10 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: San Francisco at LA Dodgers OR Chicago White Sox at Seattle (9:40 p.m.)

SOCCER (MEN’S)
7 p.m.

CBSSN — UEFA Champions League: TBA (Taped)

10 p.m.

FS2 — Liga MX: Cruz Azul at Monterrey

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
6 p.m.

ESPN2 — International Friendly: U.S. vs. Nigeria, Washington

TENNIS
12 p.m.

ESPN — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Quarterfinals, Flushing, N.Y.

7 p.m.

ESPN — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Quarterfinals, Flushing, N.Y.

WNBA BASKETBALL
8:15 p.m.

ESPN2 — Semifinal Playoff: Chicago at Connecticut, Game 4

10:15 p.m.

ESPN2 — Semifinal Playoff: Las Vegas at Seattle, Game 4 —

