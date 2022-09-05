Sports on TV Tuesday, September 6

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Tuesday, September 6 MLB BASEBALL 7 p.m. TBS — Minnesota at…

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Tuesday, September 6 MLB BASEBALL 7 p.m.

TBS — Minnesota at NY Yankees

10 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: San Francisco at LA Dodgers OR Chicago White Sox at Seattle (9:40 p.m.)

SOCCER (MEN’S) 7 p.m.

CBSSN — UEFA Champions League: TBA (Taped)

10 p.m.

FS2 — Liga MX: Cruz Azul at Monterrey

SOCCER (WOMEN’S) 6 p.m.

ESPN2 — International Friendly: U.S. vs. Nigeria, Washington

TENNIS 12 p.m.

ESPN — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Quarterfinals, Flushing, N.Y.

7 p.m.

ESPN — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Quarterfinals, Flushing, N.Y.

WNBA BASKETBALL 8:15 p.m.

ESPN2 — Semifinal Playoff: Chicago at Connecticut, Game 4

10:15 p.m.

ESPN2 — Semifinal Playoff: Las Vegas at Seattle, Game 4 —

___

